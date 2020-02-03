arrow
Medicine

Does Wearing a Face Mask Really Help Protect Against Coronavirus and Other Illnesses?

BY Jake Rossen
February 3, 2020
Popartinc/iStock via Getty Images
Popartinc/iStock via Getty Images

As public health officials continue to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus, which originated in China and has moved to other countries, concerned citizens have attempted to ward off the virus by donning face masks. Sometimes they’re surgical coverings; others resemble the kind used in construction. But are they really offering any measure of protection?

William Schaffner, M.D., an infectious-disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, told Live Science that some masks can offer the wearer an effective barrier against viral particles and other airborne pathogens—but not all masks are equal, and those that do a sound job are not terribly comfortable.

Thin surgical masks don't offer much in the way of protection. These masks are made for health care professionals and are intended to keep the wearer from spreading pathogens during surgical procedures. (Some people also wear them if they’re sick and want to go out in public while minimizing the chances of infecting others.) But they’re not designed to filter small airborne particles. And because they fit only loosely around the nose and mouth, it’s possible for contaminants to enter through the sides.

Is it better than nothing? Perhaps. But only by a small margin.

A woman wearing a surgical mask is pictured
Martin Barraud/iStock via Getty Images

For a more effective barrier, N95 respirators or better are recommended. These masks are more substantial and can effectively filter viral particles. The “N95” refers to the fact that these types of masks have been proven to block at least 95 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns in size.

N95 respirators are pictured
Daria Ni/iStock via Getty Images

But what makes them effective is what also makes them unpleasant to wear. Because you’re breathing through thick material, it can become difficult to tolerate for extended periods, especially if you have a health condition that already makes breathing a challenge. And if the mask isn’t properly fitted to create a seal around the face, you might still be exposed to pathogens. This is particularly true of people with beards, since facial hair interferes with the mask’s ability to create a secure fit.

As the new coronavirus does not currently have a sizable presence in the United States, it’s probably not worthwhile to bother with a mask, though some people with certain health conditions may be advised by their health care providers to wear one in specific circumstances.

Whether it’s the coronavirus, the flu, or any other kind of infectious germ, the best defense is to wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and avoid contact with people who are ill if possible.

[h/t Live Science]

disease Health Medicine News science
arrow
MF Explains It All

The Reason Doctors Have Such Sloppy Handwriting

BY Ellen Gutoskey
January 20, 2020
Rostislav_Sedlacek/iStock via Getty Images
Rostislav_Sedlacek/iStock via Getty Images

It seems counterintuitive that doctors—widely regarded as some of the smartest, most detail-oriented people out there—so often have horrible handwriting. From a patient’s standpoint, it could seem downright terrifying. If your pharmacist misinterprets your trusted physician’s chicken scratch, you could wind up with a dangerously high dosage of medicine, or even the wrong medicine altogether.

In 2006, the National Academies of Science's Institute of Medicine estimated that doctors’ sloppy handwriting was killing more than 7000 people per year, and preventable medication errors were harming around 1.5 million Americans annually. Many medical offices have since switched to electronic medical records and prescriptions, and some states have even required them to do so.

But that doesn’t tell us why doctors’ penmanship is so poor in the first place. One reason is because doctors have to write much more than we realize.

“In the medical field, if it’s not documented, it didn’t happen,” Celine Thum, medical director at ParaDocs Worldwide, told The Healthy.

If you’re the very first patient of the day, the record of your visit and any prescription slips you get might be perfectly legible. Ten hours and dozens of appointments later, however, your doctor’s hand muscles are probably pretty cramped.

The content they’re writing isn’t particularly easy to spell, either. If a doctor is jotting down glomerulonephritis, for example, they may not stop to make sure all those vowels are in the right places.

“We have so many technical terms that are impossible to write,” Thum said. “You sometimes scribble to cover the error.”

However, if a prescription looks indecipherable to you, it’s possible that your doctor is using shorthand that your pharmacist will immediately understand—like the abbreviation QD, from the Latin phrase for “one a day.”

If you’re confused about what the doctor has written on your prescription slip, you can always ask them to clarify aloud, and double-check that it matches what’s printed on your prescription bottle.

[h/t MSN]

Health Medicine MF Explains It All News writing
arrow
Medicine

The Unkindest Cut: The Chainsaw Was Invented to Assist With Difficult Childbirths

BY Jake Rossen
January 15, 2020
viafilms/iStock via Getty Images
viafilms/iStock via Getty Images

There’s always a price to be paid for innovation. Usually that amounts to some sleepless nights and lots of trial and error. But sometimes it means attempting to deliver babies with a chainsaw.

This dark chapter in agricultural history comes from Popular Science, which recently detailed how the motorized cutting tool populating Home Depot shelves came to be. In the 18th century, two Scottish surgeons named John Aitken and James Jeffray devised a solution they could employ when faced with difficult childbirths. Rather than use a knife to widen the pelvic area by slicing through cartilage and bone to extricate a stuck baby, the two developed a chainsaw to make cutting easier.

While this sounds ghastly, the doctors were actually trying to lessen the agony endured by women who needed their pelvic bone separated. The knife took a long time, while their device—a modified knife with serrated “teeth” on a chain—could cut through bone and tissue more quickly.

If circumstances warranted it, the doctor would grab the saw, which had a handle on both ends, and wrap the chain around the pelvic bone, pulling each handle so the chain would cut into the bone. Later, the device was outfitted with a hand crank. Thanks to this innovation, difficult births could be described as merely agonizing as opposed to extended torture.

The procedure was dubbed a symphysiotomy and remained in use in the medical field as surgeons noticed how efficiently it could work in other circumstances, like amputations. It lasted through much of the 19th century as part of a surgical toolbox until C-sections grew in popularity. In the 20th century, the principle was commandeered for less disturbing purposes like logging, with two-person saws weighing more than 100 pounds each. By the 1950s, those gave way to lighter models.

For all its discomfiting history, at least the chainsaw proved to be useful—which isn't something that can be said for all inventions purporting to aid in childbirth. In 1965, George and Charlotte Blonsky patented a device that acted as a human turntable, spinning so quickly it might induce the patient (or victim) into delivering their baby via centrifugal force.

[h/t Popular Science]

babies Health History inventions kids Medicine News Weird

SECTIONS

arrow
LIVE SMARTER
arrow
LIVE SMARTER

Keep Your Food and Wine Fresh for Longer With These Vacuum Lids

Article main image
MORE LIVE SMARTER
MENTAL FLOSS
ABOUT RSS CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY COOKIE POLICY TERMS OF SERVICE
FLOOR8 12UP 90MIN
Subscribe to our Newsletter!
SIGN UP NOW
FLOOR8 12UP 90MIN