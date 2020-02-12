arrow
New Website Shows You What Synesthesia Looks Like

BY Ellen Gutoskey
February 12, 2020
This is how Bernadette Sheridan, who has grapheme-color synesthesia, sees the name Aiden.
Bernadette Sheridan, Etsy

If you happen to find yourself seeing music, smelling color, or unusually combining two other senses, you may have synesthesia, a possibly genetic condition that affects about 4 percent of the population.

Since synesthetes perceive the world in such a unique way, it’s perhaps unsurprising that many of them pursue work in a creative field. Billy Joel, Vincent van Gogh, and Pharrell Williams are just a few examples of well-known artistic synesthetes.

For the rest of us, the whole concept can be a little hard to wrap our minds around. To help us out—and to help herself make sense of her own senses—artist Bernadette Sheridan created a website called Synesthesia.Me that illustrates grapheme-color synesthesia, which causes her to see letters as colors. If you type in a word or phrase, the site will produce a row of color blocks that correspond to those letters.

synesthesia.me color-blocks for 'mental floss'
We think our color blocks match our personality perfectly.
Bernadette Sheridan, Synesthesia.Me

As Sheridan explains in a post on Medium’s health and wellness vertical, Elemental, each person’s grapheme-color synesthesia manifests itself differently, so the letter-color combinations on Synesthesia.Me are specific to how Sheridan sees words. That said, there are some common combinations across many synesthetes—the letter A, for instance, is often seen as red.

Not only is the site a fascinating foray into the mind of a grapheme-color synesthete, it could also help you bring a bright, personalized pop of color into your home: Sheridan runs an Etsy shop where she sells prints of the color blocks. She’ll email you a high-resolution, printable portrait of any name or word for just $12, or you can order an already-framed version for $96. Looking for a special engagement or anniversary gift? Sheridan also makes them with two names.

bernadette sheridan etsy synesthesia portrait
Dawn and Pete make a colorful couple.
Bernadette Sheridan, Etsy

Good News/Bad News, Internet: Your Broom Will Stand Up on Its Own Any Day of the Year

BY Michele Debczak
February 11, 2020
Nikolaeva Elena, iStock via Getty Images
Nikolaeva Elena, iStock via Getty Images

Internet users around world broke out their cleaning supplies on Monday to take part in the "Broom Challenge." According to the viral tweet that kicked off the trend, NASA claimed February 10 is the one day of the year a broom can stand up on its own, thanks to some quirk of the Earth's gravitational pull. The many people who copied the trick proved balancing a broom is indeed possible, but every other part of the tweet was false.

As USA Today reports, you can make a broom stand up straight any day of the year, and it appears that NASA never claimed otherwise. The phenomenon isn't the result of witchcraft or some rare alignment of the planets; it has everything to do with the broom's design.

A typical broom's center of gravity falls between the base of its handle and the top of its head. This low center of gravity gives a broom stability, and if you prop one up on its bristles, it should have no trouble staying upright—no matter where the planets are in the sky.

The challenge went viral recently, but it's been around in some form or another for many years. If you balanced eggs on the spring equinox in elementary school, that trick was also based on a lie. Like brooms, eggs can stand up on their end all year round, and they also owe their stability to a low center of gravity.

Can You Spot the Engagement Ring Among the Watches?

BY Ellen Gutoskey
February 11, 2020
hidden object: spot the engagement ring among watches
Can you spot the engagement ring in this hidden object puzzle?
F.Hinds

This February could be especially big for marriage proposals—and we’re not just talking about Valentine’s Day. Leap day on February 29 is also known as Bachelor’s Day in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and it's a holiday when women throw the status quo out the window and propose to men.

As a nod to all the committed couples looking for the perfect time to pop the question, jewelry retailer F.Hinds designed a puzzle that contains a single engagement ring hidden among a sea of clocks and watches. Try your hand at finding the ring in the image above, or scroll down to reveal it.

Although every partnership operates on its own timeline and there’s no formula for finding the best time to get engaged, F.Hinds surveyed 2000 British individuals currently in relationships to pinpoint a rough estimate of how long people expect to date someone before sealing the deal. According to the study, the average length of time is two years, three months, and 19 days. If their partner hadn’t proposed by then, 71 percent of participants would pop the question themselves—and 60 percent of women surveyed are A-OK with being the one to do it.

When it came to age, F.Hinds found that younger people are surprisingly eager for an early engagement. People between the ages of 18 and 24 thought a couple should court for an average of 1.5 years before getting engaged, while those older than 45 averaged a response of about two years and eight months.

You can read more about the survey here. And if you get stuck and absolutely can't find the missing object, scroll down to see the answer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

hidden object answer: spot the engagement ring among watches
The engagement ring was sneakily hidden behind a gold watch.
J.Hinds

The 20 Best States for Singles

Article main image
MORE LIVE SMARTER
