35 Lesser-Known Inventions of Famous Inventors

BY Meredith Danko
October 5, 2020
A photo of inventor Thomas Edison, who was born in Milan, Ohio, on February 11, 1847.
Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain

You've heard of the light bulb and the telephone, but what about Thomas Edison's terrifying talking doll and Alexander Graham Bell's metal detector? Below, in a list adapted from The List Show on YouTube, are just a few other lesser-known inventions of famous inventors.

1. Metal Detector // Alexander Graham Bell

In 1881, after President James Garfield was shot by Charles Guiteau, doctors struggled to locate the bullet—and spent a lot of time trying to find it by putting their dirty hands directly in Garfield’s body. So Bell made an electromagnetic device with a handle and a telephone receiver that was supposed to alarm when the field was interrupted by metal. He used the device on Garfield twice, but never found the bullet; the fact that Garfield’s mattress contained metal mesh probably didn’t help. In the end, Garfield died not from the bullet wound, but because of an infection likely caused by being operated on by doctors who hadn’t washed their hands. So even if Bell had found the bullet with his metal detector, it might not have made any difference.

2. and 3. Train Bathroom and Air Conditioner // Lewis Latimer

Bell wasn’t the only person involved in the invention of the telephone. Lewis Latimer was a colleague of Bell’s; he drafted the patent that Bell filed for the device. Latimer was also an inventor in his own right: In 1874, he patented a bathroom for a train, and in 1886, he patented an early version of an air conditioner.

4. Hydrodrome Boat // Alexander Graham Bell and Casey Baldwin

Back to Bell: He broke a world record with a boat he’d created with fellow inventor Casey Baldwin. The “hydrodrome” was 60 feet long and traveled at 70mph. Fins under the boat helped it move at that unprecedented pace. Bell hoped it would eventually lead to an aircraft that could lift off from the water.

5. and 6. A Remote-Controlled Boat and A Helicopter Plane // Nikola Tesla

Speaking of boats, in 1898, notable pigeon enthusiast and Tesla coil inventor Nikola Tesla wowed the crowd at an exhibition in Madison Square Garden with a 4-foot-long, battery-powered, remote-controlled boat. Tesla could control its propeller and rudder and even flash its lights using radio signals. At the time, not many people knew about radio waves, and the attendees were astounded. 

Tesla also had hopes of creating an aircraft. The last patent he ever received was for his “helicopter-plane.” It would become airborne the same way as a helicopter, with rotating blades. Once in the sky, the device would shift on its side and the blades would start acting like an airplane propeller. It also had wings like an airplane.

7., 8., and 9. Foot Warmers, a Bread Kneader, and a Device to Keep Trains on the Rails // Maria Beasley

Maria Beasley is best known for her inventions that improved barrel-making and life rafts. (Before her, life rafts were wooden and tended to sink.) But she had a few lesser known inventions: foot warmers, a bread kneader, and a device that prevented trains from derailing.

10. Custom Tools // Henry Ford

Henry Ford was an innovator from a young age. Starting at around 13 years old, he fixed watches for people in his community—and to do so, he invented his own tools. He used nails, knitting needles, and even parts of a corset to make instruments like screwdrivers and tweezers.

11. Soybean Car // Henry Ford and George Washington Carver

Later in life, Ford collaborated with George Washington Carver on the Soybean Car. It was made with 14 panels of plastic that had been created out of soybean and other crops. Ford presented the car in 1941, but World War II interrupted its momentum.

12. Cosmetic Cream // George Washington Carver

Carver also invented a cosmetic cream. He described it in the patent as a “vanishing cream of any desired or usual tint.” It was made of peanuts, contained salicylic acid and perfume, and had powder added for color. By the way, the patent for the cosmetic and the process used to create it was one of just three patents in his name, despite his many inventions and discoveries. The other two were related to producing paints and stains.

13. and 14. Performance Platforms and Huggable Hangers // Joy Mangano

If you’re a Home Shopping Network (or Jennifer Lawrence) fan, you probably know of Joy Mangano, most famous for the Miracle Mop. She also invented Performance Platforms, a type of sneaker with a platform heel that’s supposed to tone leg muscles, and Huggable Hangers, those thin, velvet hangers that fit very closely together.

15. Giving to Charity Over Text // Marian Croak

Marian Croak is currently best known for being a VP of Engineering at Google. She has over 100 patents related to voice-over Internet protocol, which is what allows us to Skype. Beyond that, she has 100 other patents, one of which is the process that gets used when someone donates to charity over text message.

16. Harpoon Gun // Clarence Birdseye

Clarence Birdseye is best known for creating the processes that allow for the entire frozen foods industry to exist. But he filed hundreds of patents in his lifetime. One was for a harpoon gun, and what set it apart from other harpoon guns was that it didn’t recoil after you shot it, which didn’t do much except for make shooting a little less annoying.

17., 18., and 19. A Robe Clasp, A Numbering Machine, and a "Dress Shield" // Margaret Knight

While working at a paper bag company during the 19th century, Margaret Knight invented a device that mechanized the bag cutting and folding process. It also gave the bags square bottoms, a unique feature at the time. A year before she died, The New York Times declared that “at the age of seventy [Margaret] is working twenty hours a day on her eighty-ninth invention” having already created a robe clasp, a numbering machine, and a “dress shield” to keep things from staining clothes.

20. and 21. Wooden Paddles and the Armonica // Benjamin Franklin

Like Ford, Benjamin Franklin started young. When he was 11, he made 10-inch wooden paddles to attach to his wrists, which he hoped would make him swim faster. They worked, but they were too heavy, so they tired him out.

In the mid-1700s, Franklin saw someone playing what were basically wine glasses with their fingers. So he created an instrument out of the concept: the armonica. It had 37 glass bowls, painted different colors for each note. You played it by pressing a foot pedal; that spun the bowls, which you’d touch with wet fingers. The armonica became quite popular—Marie Antoinette learned to play, and Mozart and Beethoven both composed music for the instrument. But the armonica’s popularity didn't last. Its rise coincided with a fear that music, of all things, could cause headaches, hysteria, and death, especially for performers. The armonica in particular became a scapegoat.

22. Mock Trial Card Game // Elizabeth Magie

Elizabeth Magie famously invented Monopoly as an anti-capitalist game known as The Landlord’s Game, before Charles Darrow stole the idea and sold it to Parker Brothers. But she’d actually previously worked with Parker Brothers: They had published her lesser-known lighthearted card game Mock Trial in 1910.

23., 24., and 25. A Diving Suit, a Giant Crossbow, and a Robotic Knight // Leonardo da Vinci

Leonardo da Vinci designed a few inventions that he didn’t create in real life, like the scuba suit. He hoped it would help with naval attacks. (In fact, he kept it an extremely closely guarded secret because he thought it had so much military potential.) The suit itself would be made out of leather and have tubes for air. And, naturally, there was a place for the wearer to pee.

Also for the military, Leonardo da Vinci designed a crossbow with a width of about 80 feet. It would fire large objects like bombs, but the main goal was to freak out your enemies.

Leonardo sketched a robotic knight, filled with gears and wheels, in 1495. Winding a crank would make its arms and mouth move. He also designed it to sit and stand. In the early 2000s, engineer Mark Rosheim used the artist’s design to create a small robot.

26. A Copier // James Watt

The Scottish inventor James Watt is best known for his work on the steam engine, but he also patented a copier in 1780. The technique involved two pages. You’d write on the top page, then use the device to press it against a thinner, see-through page. The ink would get transferred to the second page in reverse, which is why you wanted it to be translucent: You could read it from the other side.

27. An Innovative Air Conditioner // Maria Telkes

Maria Telkes immigrated to the U.S. during the 1920s, after getting her Ph.D. in physical chemistry at the University of Budapest. She went on to become an important solar energy power innovator during the 1940s at MIT. But, in the 1970s, she also had a part in another innovation: a type of air conditioner that used salts to essentially store cool air at night. This would then keep a place cooler during the warm part of the next day, which conserved power.

28. An Ophthalmoscope // Charles Babbage

Charles Babbage was a major early computer pioneer. He also suffered from double vision. So, he invented the first ophthalmoscope, which involved using a mirror to reflect light into a patient’s eye. The device also had an opening that a doctor could look through to see the inner eye. Babbage ended up abandoning the idea because the doctor he was working with wasn’t convinced the device worked and didn’t see the value in it. As a student, the doctor had been caught up in the Burke and Hare murders, which apparently made the doctor, quote, “temperamentally resistant to innovation,” according to The Lancet. Eventually, Hermann Helmholtz designed an ophthalmoscope independently.

29. Airplane Wing De-Icer // Katharine Burr Blodgett

Katharine Burr Blodgett’s most famous invention was non-reflective glass, which helps prevent glare and distortion. It was first used during the 1930s in the film industry, but then went on to change cars, eyeglasses, and even submarines forever. But Blodgett also came up with a way to de-ice airplane wings, which was hugely important during World War II.

30. Bicycles // The Wright Brothers

In addition to being airplane innovators, the Wright Brothers were bicycle innovators. They created bicycles called the St. Clair and the Van Cleve. In the early 20th century, they took a St. Clair and added wing-like parts so they could experiment with airplane wings.

31. A Molecular Knife // Dr. Flossie Wong-Staal

Dr. Flossie Wong-Staal was the first person to clone then genetically map HIV, an accomplishment that led to successful HIV testing. In her work with the virus, she also invented a “molecular knife”—an enzyme that could cut through the genetic information in cells.

32., 33., 34., and 35. A Voting Machine, An Electric Pen, A Ghost Detector, and a Talking Doll

As Thomas Edison once said, “I have gotten a lot of results! I know several thousand things that won’t work.” So let’s finish up with few lesser-known Thomas Edison inventions that were not as successful as the light bulb.

Edison’s first-ever patent was for a voting machine that he wanted to incorporate into the D.C. and Massachusetts State Legislature voting process. Legislators would each be given a switch which they could flip to “yes” or “no.” Each switch was electrically connected to a recorder that tallied the votes. But politicians didn’t like the idea—it would have sped up the process too much and prevented things like certain filibustering techniques.

Edison also made an electric pen that, when held over paper, would punch holes (so it was really more like a stencil), and that allowed it to make multiple copies of text at once. It was successful for a bit and eventually fell out of favor. But Samuel F. O’Reilly used it as his inspiration when he invented the electric tattoo needle.

During the 1920s, Edison created a device that was supposed to use light to distinguish tiny particles that came from deceased individuals. He didn’t believe in ghosts, but he did think there was still evidence of people’s personalities hanging around in the air after they died.

Finally, Edison released a terrifying talking doll in 1890 that would give Chucky a run for his money. Each Edison Talking Doll was two feet tall, weighed four pounds, and was equipped with a miniature version of Edison’s phonograph technology. On each cylinder were nursery rhymes, and a child got the doll to “speak” through a speaker in its chest by winding a crank on its back. But the dolls broke easily and definitely looked like they came to life at night. Plus, they cost up to $20 each, which would be about $575 today.

The dolls were a huge failure, and Edison yanked them from stores after they’d been out for just a few weeks. But audio of the dolls still exists, so you can take a listen here. Sweet dreams!

Smart Shopping

Save Up to 70 Percent on Bedding, Gardening Essentials, and Pet Supplies Overstock’s Customer Day Sale

BY Elaine Selna
October 4, 2020
Christopher Knight Home/Carson Carrington/Overstock
Christopher Knight Home/Carson Carrington/Overstock

From 2 p.m. EST on October 4 until 2 a.m. EST on October 6, Overstock is holding Customer Day, where customers will be able to get up to 70 percent off thousands of items, from home furnishings to gardening tools to bedding. This sale also includes free shipping, double reward points, and free returns for Club O members. Many of these deals are bigger than what the site offers on Black Friday, and we've picked some of our favorites below. To explore the entire sale, head to Overstock's website.

Bedding

Madison Park Signature/Overstock

- Madison Park Signature Luxury 1000 TC Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover Set $152 (originally $553)

- Oxford Ivory Decorative Throw Blanket $29 (originally $115)

- Simmons Beautyrest York Faux Fur Weighted Blanket $75 (originally $253)

- Slumber Solutions 3-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper With Cover $75 (originally $88)

- Becky Cameron Luxury Ultra Soft 4-piece Bed Sheet Set $20 (originally $80)

Furniture

Carson Carrington/Overstock

- Safavieh Waldo Natural Console Table $209 (originally $596)

- Porch & Den Williamsburg Veer Drafting Chair $108 (originally $376)

- Carson Carrington Hedeby Sofa $382 (originally $981)

- Safavieh Prudence White Bookshelf $265 (originally $656)

- Carson Carrington Turi Lounge Chair $261 (originally $595)

Home

Safavieh/Overstock

- Martha Stewart Jefferson Rectangle Accent Mirror; $95 (originally $553)

- Safavieh California Shag Izat 2-inch Thick Rug; $30 (originally $135)

- The Curated Nomad Saragossa Handmade Braided Jute Reversible Rug; $23 (originally $101)

- Solid Rosa Square Jute 18-inch Pouf $102 (originally $345)

- Exclusive Fabrics Linen Single Curtain Panel $43 (originally $150)

Pet Supplies

The Refined Feline/Overstock

- The Refined Feline Lotus Leaf Cat Shelf $70 (originally $77) 

- Friends Forever Hastings Pet Couch with Solid Memory Foam $52 (originally $168) 

- Cat Climb Tree Cat Tower $44 (originally $82) 

- Aspen Pet Black Single Door Exercise Pen $62 (originally $69) 

- Elevated Dog Food Diner with Paw Prints $41 (originally $45) 

Garden

Christopher Knight Home/Overstock

- Christopher Knight Home Zen Fountain $111 (originally $134)

- Safavieh Outdoor Living Orian Bird Bath $67 (originally $166)

- Metal Rectangular Raised Garden Planter $100 (originally $149)

- Costway 3-Tier Outdoor Bamboo Flower Pot Shelf Stand $61 (originally $77)

- Village Wrought Iron Hose Holder $18 (originally $20) 

entertainment

10 Facts About NXIVM and The Vow, HBO's True Crime Docuseries

BY Scarlett Harris
October 5, 2020
Sarah Edmondson in a scene from The Vow (2020).
Sarah Edmondson in a scene from The Vow (2020).
Courtesy of HBO

HBO is on a roll with its recent lineup of true crime documentaries. First there was McMillion$ and Atlanta’s Missing & Murdered: The Lost Children, plus the stunning adaptation of the late Michelle McNamara's I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, about the search for the Golden State Killer. Now the network is capping off 2020 with The Vow, an in-depth exploration of the multi-level marketing scheme-cum-sex cult NXIVM.

There's still plenty of time to binge the first several episodes of the nine-part series, which will conclude on October 18, 2020. In the meantime, here are some facts to know about the group—and what to expect from the buzzed-about series.

1. The Vow centers on NXIVM's victims.

The Vow opens on documentary filmmaker Mark Vicente’s initiation into a seemingly innocent, if slightly unsettling, wellness empire on steroids that is reminiscent of The Secret or a religious cult. By the end of the first episode, Vicente’s wife, Star Wars actress Bonnie Piesse—whom he met through NXIVM—leaves the group amidst her growing concerns for its female members.

2. NXIVM has been around for more than 20 years.

Sashes denote ranks in NXIVM.Courtesy of HBO

NXIVM was founded by Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman in 1998 as a multi-level marketing company for personal and professional growth. It followed a belt or sash system similar to karate that was known as the “stripe path.” For each level of achievement, wearers would graduate to a different color and number of “stripes” on their sash. It’s unclear what exactly these sashes indicated other than contributing to the mythos around NXIVM, and investing more money in the organization with dues, classes, and more.

3. NXIVM members called their leaders by unique titles.

In The Vow, many of the former NXIVM members interviewed—including Vicente and Sarah Edmonson, who both rose to the rank of a green sash—expressed discomfort at having to call their superiors Raniere and Salzman “Vanguard” and “Prefect,” respectively.

4. NXIVM was an umbrella organization.

NXIVM wasn't just a single company, but an umbrella organization with several other businesses operating under the main brand. Other psychobabble brands that came under NXIVM's umbrella were Rainbow Cultural Garden, a child care center, and Jness, which was described on its now-defunct website as "a women’s movement that facilitates an ongoing exploration of what it means to be a woman." Many of the women embroiled in the cult and who are featured on The Vow were recruited into NXIVM through Jness.

NXIVM's most shocking offshoot, and one that is a large part of The Vow's focus, was DOS. DOS stood for Dominus Obsequious Sororium, a Latin phrase that translates to “master over slave (women).” As The Vow goes on, it appears that Jness was the empowering front for DOS.

5. NXIVM was obsessed with celebrity.

Catherine Oxenberg, Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse in The Vow (2020).Courtesy of HBO

Global business and cultural icons like Richard Branson and possibly even the Dalai Lama have extolled NXIVM’s virtues in the past. Actresses such as Piesse and Smallville alumna Allison Mack were also focal points of both NXIVM and The Vow. Mack’s high-ranking position as the public face of Jness and (as is later revealed) DOS captured the public’s attention.

Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg had some interactions with the group and in 2011, she and her daughter India signed up for one of the group's empowerment classes. "The truth is, what we went to was an intro for a leadership program," Oxenberg explained in 2019. "It could have been any self-help program, and that’s the truth. Nobody signs up to join a cult. These cults very often have consumer-facing companies offering real and viable resources and tools. And that’s what this was ... I thought that she might benefit from some leadership skills because she was going into the business world." India, however, became deeply involved with the group, including DOS, and several episodes of The Vow focus on Catherine's quest to rescue India from NXIVM.

6. Billionaires bankrolled NXIVM’s legal battles.

Billionaire heiresses to the Seagram fortune, Clare and Sara Bronfman, were embroiled with NXIVM and footed the bill for the organization's legal woes. Clare was sentenced to 81 months in prison in September 2020.

7. NXIVM co-opted the language of wellness and sisterhood to draw women into DOS.

Members were asked to count calories and lose weight, and it is repeatedly stated that DOS is a “sorority,” but we all know that one has to be initiated into a sorority. And DOS's version was something far more painful than most would-be sorority sisters would ever willfully endure.

8. To be inducted into DOS, would-be members were required to hand over "collateral."

Sarah Edmondson holding her NXIVM sash in The Vow (2020).Courtesy of HBO

In episode 3, Edmonson reveals that initiation into DOS required providing the organization with “collateral,” like the deed to one's home or incriminating photos, in order to demonstrate their allegiance to the sisterhood. The ultimate test was for a “slave” like Edmonson to be branded by her “master,” who in this case was Lauren Salzman, the daughter of NXIVM founder Nancy Salzman. (Edmonson has alleged that doctor Danielle Roberts performed the branding.)

9. DOS members were branded with their leaders's initials.

Brandees were told that the symbol that was burned into their skin, sans anesthetic, represented the Earth, air, and water, but it was actually the combined initials of “grandmaster” Raniere (KR) and Mack (AM). It wasn't the actual branding, but realizing what the brand stood for, that led Edmonson to leave the group. "It was when I figured out Keith’s initials were on my body and women were having sex with him; that this was not empowerment but slavery, and it was all built on lies," Edmonson said.

10. Keith Raniere and Allison Mack are still awaiting sentencing.

In April 2018, Mack was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy. She pled guilty to racketeering charges in 2019 and is awaiting sentencing. In 2019, Raniere was convicted of several crimes, including sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography, and conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor. He will be sentenced in October.

