Big Questions

Where Did the Term Lame Duck Originate?

BY Ellen Gutoskey
November 10, 2020
Not a lame duck.
Not a lame duck.
Saeid Anvar, Pexels

Since new U.S. presidents and members of Congress elected in November don’t actually take office until the following January, this creates an awkward gap for their predecessors. With diminished influence and little time to enact new policies, they’re often referred to as lame ducks. In other words: Their capabilities are limited and their days are numbered.

It’s not exactly true that lame-duck politicians can’t get anything done during that period. Because they no longer have to worry about keeping their constituents happy enough to get reelected, they’re free to make decisions that might not be popular with the people they govern. But while the term lame duck is now often used to refer to any outgoing politician in general—regardless of whether or not they’re figuratively limping through the end of their term—it wasn’t always that way. In fact, the phrase didn’t even originate in politics.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the earliest known reference to the phrase is from a letter written by British nobleman Horace Walpole in 1761. “Do you know what a Bull, and a Bear, and a Lame Duck are?” he asked. Walpole was alluding to the London Stock Exchange, where lame duck described an ill-fated investor who defaulted on their loans. Ten years later, playwright David Garrick mentioned the phrase in his prologue for Samuel Foote’s play The Maid of Bath: “Change-Alley bankrupts waddle out lame ducks!”

An illustration of the London Stock Exchange in 1810.Thomas Rowlandson, Augustus Charles Pugin, John Bluck, Joseph Constantine Stadler, Thomas Sutherland, J. Hill, Richard Harraden, Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain

British citizens continued to utter “lame duck” when discussing the stock exchange throughout the 19th century, at which point it started to gain traction among U.S. financiers, too. Before long, the term had bled into other spheres of influence. Writer George W. Bungay, for example, co-opted the phrase to call out early temperance supporters who had lost faith in the movement.

“In Wall Street, New York, we have a class of men known as ‘lame ducks': they have met with financial disasters, and can not keep pace with their more successful competitors. We have lame ducks in our temperance associations, and I will briefly classify some of the men and women who do not and who will not keep up with our progressive organization. The lame ducks were once out-and-out friends of ‘the cause,’” Bungway wrote in 1869. “When they have attempted to swim in whisky, they have become ‘dead ducks.’”

The phrase might have made some small impression on Bungay’s teetotaler readers, but where it really started to stick was in politics. According to The Phrase Finder, The Congressional Globe used lame duck to describe “broken down politicians” back in 1863, and it had started to appear in newspaper articles referencing politics not long after.

In the early 1920s, lame duck made one final, flying leap to the highest office of the land. A 1926 editorial from Michigan’s Grand Rapids Press, titled “Making a Lame Duck of Coolidge,” speculated about how the upcoming Senate elections could affect the last two years of Republican Calvin Coolidge’s presidential term. If voters managed to flip the Senate to a Democratic majority—or at least closer to it—they could possibly render him ineffective.

In that case, the phrase lame duck wasn’t used in reference to the time between getting elected (or reelected) and taking office, but it soon became linked to that period specifically. Back then, presidential inaugurations occurred in March—the same month a new congressional session began. The lengthy interlude between November and March gave rise to lots of lame duck politicians, and Congress finally decided to shift the start of congressional and presidential terms from March to January. The 20th Amendment, ratified in 1933, was even sometimes called the “lame duck amendment.” Lame duck behavior may have decreased after that, but the phrase’s popularity still hasn't waned.

Have you got a Big Question you'd like us to answer? If so, let us know by emailing us at bigquestions@mentalfloss.com.

News

A New Ruth Bader Ginsburg Bobblehead Is Available for Pre-Order

BY Elaine Selna
November 2, 2020
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a devout champion for feminism and civil rights, and her influence stretched from the halls of the Supreme Court to the forefront of popular culture, where she affectionately became known as the Notorious RBG. Though there are plenty of public tributes planned for Ginsburg in the wake of her passing, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has a new RBG bobblehead ($25) available for pre-order so you can honor her in your own home.

There are two versions of the bobblehead available, one of Ginsburg smiling and another with a more serious expression. Not only do the bobbleheads feature her in her Supreme Court black robe, but eagle-eyed fans will see she is wearing one for her iconic coded collars and her classic earrings.

RBG is far from the only American icon bobblehead that the Hall of Fame store has produced in such minute detail. They also have bobbleheads of Abraham Lincoln ($30), Theodore Roosevelt ($30), Alexander Hamilton ($30), and dozens of others.

For more information on the RBG bobblehead, head here. Shipments will hopefully be sent out by December 2020 while supplies last.

Big Questions

Why Do Babies Start Crying As Soon As You Sit Down?

BY Ellen Gutoskey
November 11, 2020
Don't blame your baby—blame evolution.
Don't blame your baby—blame evolution.
Brytny.com, Unsplash

It's a situation parents know all too well: Even if a baby seems completely calm, there’s a good chance they’ll start fussing the moment you sink into the nearest armchair. If you’ve ever spent a night pacing endlessly with an infant in your arms and only one thought in your head—“Why won’t my child let me sit down?”—we have some answers for you.

As Fatherly explains, the rather exasperating phenomenon could have evolutionary origins. Imagine that you’re tearing through the jungle with a bloodthirsty predator in hot pursuit; your odds of survival are higher if the child clutched to your chest isn’t slowing you down by squirming and wailing. Over millions of years, our species might have evolved to automatically stay still and quiet when our parents are on the move, and return to our former state of restlessness as soon as that movement stops.

In a study published in a 2013 issue of the journal Current Biology, researchers tracked the heart rates of 12 infants in three different situations: while their mothers were carrying them; while their mothers were sitting with them; and while they were lying in a crib. In addition to visibly calming down when carried, the babies’ heart rates were noticeably lower.

“These data suggest that infants were more relaxed during carrying than during holding, not only behaviorally but also physiologically,” the researchers wrote. You can see some of those behavioral and physiological effects in the video below; the graph charts the time elapsed between beats, so high spikes correspond to low heart rates.

An innate physiological response to being carried isn’t specific to human babies. Other mammals, including cats, rats, and lions, curl their hind legs up and grow still whenever their mothers pick them up. In the same study, the researchers observed that mouse pups “maintained an immobile and compact posture” when their mothers grasped them by the napes of their necks.

“This study is the first to establish the striking similarities of the carrying-induced calm state between human infants and mouse pups as an orchestration of reduced mobility, distress vocalizations, and heart rate,” the study said.

Of course, we can’t definitively conclude from one small study that human babies are, in fact, unwittingly trying to help us survive by quieting down whenever we walk around. But the hypothesis alone might still allay any worries that your baby has a mean-spirited sense of humor.

Have you got a Big Question you'd like us to answer? If so, let us know by emailing us at bigquestions@mentalfloss.com.

