Save Up to 60 Percent Off Thousands of Products at Backcountry’s Winter Clearance Sale
Though daylight savings is just around the corner and winter will end soon, it doesn’t mean you can’t still hit the slopes and enjoy snowy outdoor adventures—or start stocking up for next year. If building snow people, sledding, or even relaxing in the sauna are activities still in your future, you’re going to need the right kind of clothing. Fortunately, outdoor retailer Backcountry has just marked down thousands of its products so you can stock up for all sorts of outdoor events.
During Backcountry’s winter clearance sale, customers can save up to 60 percent off products ranging from coats and skis to swimsuits and yoga pants. Many products are from high-quality outerwear brands like The North Face, Patagonia, and Columbia.
This sale includes 10,000 different options to choose from, so to make it easier, we’ve picked some of our favorite items.
For those who are looking for a warm fleece, Patagonia has some great products. The brand’s Better Sweater fleece jacket is a quarter-zip pullover made of 100 percent recycled polyester. This material makes it excellent for hiking and backpacking or as an underlayer for skiing and snowboarding. It’s now marked down up to 30 percent off in the colors oyster white and dark Borealis green. The Better Sweater fleece jacket in a full-zip design is also discounted up to 30 percent off in the colors barn red, falconer legend/new navy, and nickel.
Those who want a bit more warmth might consider checking out what The North Face has to offer. The brand’s Aconcagua 2 jacket is a great option for people who prefer a puffer. It’s made from recycled polyester and has synthetic insulated panels and a 550-fill goose-down insulated core. It’s discounted up to 25 percent off in the colors brick house red, aviator navy, TNF medium grey heather, and thyme. For a more utilitarian style, The North Face’s DryVent mountain parka could be a great choice. This jacket features a hood, waist and hem cinches, and four large cargo-like hook-and-loop pockets, which are great for storing items like wallets and notebooks. The DryVent is waterproof and has elastic cuffs and snap plackets to keep out rain. It’s now 40 percent off in military olive at $150 and 60 percent off in vintage white at $100.
Make sure to head over to Backcountry and enjoy up to 60 percent off top-quality clothing during the retailer’s winter clearance sale before it ends.
