The 20 Best National Parks for Stargazing

National parks have much to offer, from scenic hikes to impressive biodiversity. They can also be incredible places to enjoy the night sky.

Researchers from the vacation rental website Lake.com viewed data from the National Park Service’s Night Sky Data Collection Sites to determine which places are best for stargazing. After analyzing the data, they ranked each national park on a 100-point scale based on the average percentage of stars visible and average median light pollution.

Utah is the top state when it comes to having the best national parks for stargazing, boasting an impressive four. Many other states—like California, Arizona, and Montana—have two parks on the list. It’s no surprise that Arizona ranks highly on the list, as the state has many dark sky reserves; those areas are protected by a program that preserves night sky views.

Oregon’s Crater Lake National Park is ideal for stargazers, with a perfect index score of 100 out of 100. It’s home to the titular Crater Lake, the deepest lake in the U.S. and one of the clearest, bluest lakes in the world. Wizard Island, a volcanic cinder cone in Crater Lake, is also one of the main features of the national park. Most importantly, 98.6 percent of stars are visible on average across four data collection sites, and the average light pollution ratio is just 0.03.

The second spot on the list goes to the Great Basin National Park in Nevada. The area boasts an index of 88.58, with 97.8 percent star visibility on average and an average light pollution ratio of 0.04. The natural features of the Great Basin National Park are endless. Visitors can see rock formations, caves, bristlecone pine groves, and more at this destination.

With an index of 88.52, Canyonlands National Park in Utah is also a solid choice for stargazers. The park’s 337,598 acres of desert land vastly differs from the previous entries. Guests can enjoy canyons, mesas, buttes, fins, arches, and spires as they cruise through the scenic landscapes. Lake.com reports that 98.3 percent of stars are visible on average, and there’s an average light pollution ratio of 0.04.

You can find the rankings of the parks below:

Rank National Park Location Index Score out of 100 1 Crater Lake National Park Oregon 100 2 Great Basin National Park Nevada 88.58 3 Canyonlands National Park Utah 88.52 4 Grand Canyon National Park Arizona 84.72 5 Capitol Reef National Park Utah 76.32 6 Bryce Canyon National Park Utah 74.81 7 Grand Teton National Park Wyoming 72.04 8 Haleakalā National Park Hawaii 72.01 9 Arches National Park Utah 71.40 10 Lassen Volcanic National Park California 69.58 11 Glacier National Park Montana 69.54 12 Yellowstone National Park Wyoming, Montana, Idaho 68.96 13 Great Sand Dunes National Park Colorado 68.62 14 Isle Royale National Park Michigan 68.31 15 Big Bend National Park Texas 66.51 16 Petrified Forest National Park Arizona 60 17 Death Valley National Park California, Nevada 59.97 18 National Park of American Samoa American Samoa 58.74 19 Lake Clark National Park Alaska 58.69 20 Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Hawaii 58.15

