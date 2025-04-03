The 10 Best States for Artists

Art is more than a means for creative expression. According to the Mental Health Foundation, engaging in artistic activities is known to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Outside of art-related hobbies, many people also depend on creative expression as a source of income. But which states are best for the artistically inclined? The nonprofit tech company Smilehub found the answer in a recent report.

The company examined data from all 50 U.S. states across three leading indicators: art access, economy and personal finances for artists, and art education. The indicators were determined using 16 weighted metrics. Smilehub used a 100-point system to grade every metric and then calculated each state’s average across all criteria to determine its score.

According to the study, New York is the best state for artists, scoring 71.26 out of 100. The Empire State does especially well with supporting artists via charities; it ranks the highest in the nation. New York also excels in arts-related economic contributions, which measures the cultural value added to the state’s economy and it’s share of residents employed in the arts and culture sectors.

California is next on the list, with a score of 62.72. The Golden State has one of the highest average salaries for fine artists—which makes sense given its high cost of living. The state is also tied with New York regarding the number of art charities per capita.

Washington finishes out the list for the top three states for artists, scoring 61.76 out of 100. The northwestern state boasts the highest arts-related economic contributions in the country. Unfortunately, the Evergreen State is also one of the most expensive places to buy groceries—which could stretch an artist’s paycheck.

Here are the rest of the best states for artists:

10 Best States for Art in the U.S.

New York California Washington Vermont Oregon Montana Massachusetts Colorado New Mexico Utah

