How Did Silver Dollar Pancakes Get Their Name?

It goes without saying that brunch is an immensely popular meal.

For many, a weekend morning (or afternoon) is typified by the best that brunch has to offer: bottomless beverages, countless breakfast items, sandwiches of all ilks, and, of course, endless piles of fluffy pancakes. Redolent of buttermilk and doused in copious amounts of sticky, sweet syrup and melted, rich butter, a pancake brunch meal—complete with juices, coffees, and perhaps even some libations—is one of the highest highs that you can experience at brunch.

But sometimes a restaurant may not have full-sized pancakes, instead offering silver dollar pancakes. How come? Does the smaller size make it easier for the kitchen? Is it more enjoyable or simpler to eat? Are the silver-dollar-sized flapcakes just... cuter?

The Origins of Silver Dollar Pancakes

While the internet is chock-full of takes on pancakes, the actual origins—both for the smaller pancake and of the name itself—are muddled. It is generally agreed upon that pancakes are a staple through and through. Most concur that the name is indeed because the original sizing was nearly identical to the silver dollars of the time, which were, of course, much more ubiquitous than they would be today. Amy Palanjian of Yummy Toddler Food notes that they might have Scottish origins.

Many sources trace their origins to the 1800s. Also, it should be noted that—as with most foods—the silver dollar pancakes you order at a diner this weekend will undoubtedly be much larger than the originally intended size of the then-aptly named Silver Dollar Pancake.

Petley Grain notes that the “polished narrative” is often typified by a story about miners who needed portable, satisfying food in which to provide them with enough energy to sustain them throughout their workday, as well as noting that the actual resemblance to a silver dollar was probably more happenstance than anything intentional. Regardless? The name stuck.

Beyond their sizing, though? The ingredients for a standard SDP (we’re in acronym territory now) are absolutely identical to a regular-sized pancake. Truly, the only distinction here is the size—and the name, of course.

As Grace Linden wrote in Smithsonian in 2023, the pancake has been a popular food throughout a very, very long time period and in nearly every country on earth, and it’s been considered “historically ... a working class food,” though not “limited to that audience.” More specifically, in his thorough exploration of pancakes, “Pancake: A Global History,” Ken Albala specifically connects miners and pancakes.

You Can Find the Pancakes, But What About the Actual Silver Dollars?

Silver dollar pancakes are named after the silver dollar itself. However, right now, you’d be hard-pressed to actually find a silver dollar anywhere.

As per the United States Mint website, there are a few dollar coins currently available—though none are silver. As per the site, “the Sacagaewa Golden Dollar [was launched] in 2000 . . . it was the first dollar made with an outer layer of manganese brass, giving it a golden color.”

As per Jill Westeyn, the silver dollar reigned supreme from 1878 until 1978. She writes, “Since 2012, dollar coins have only been minted and issued as numismatic items. None have ever been as popular as the iconic Morgan or Peace Dollars.”

The original silver dollar pancakes were indeed designed to be about the same size, though now, the size can certainly differ from restaurant to restaurant (let’s be real, the typical diner, on a busy brunch rush, is not measuring their silver dollar pancakes to specificity!)

If you’re a stickler for sizing, though, then, per Heritage Flour Baking Co., a silver dollar pancake should be about two to three inches in diameter, mirroring the size of a silver dollar coin, years and years ago.

As a matter of fact, back in 2001, IHOP actually changed the name of its Silver Dollar Pancakes to Golden Dollar Pancakes. However, that name didn’t stick nearly as well as the original.

No matter the size, though, pancakes are a classic for a reason: they’re portable, they’re filling, they’re simple, they cook quickly—and when they're teeny tiny, they’re adorable. You really can’t go wrong there now, can you?