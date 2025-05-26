The 5 Busiest Hiking Trails in the U.S

If you enjoy the occasional rejuvenating walk through nature, you’re not alone. The top hiking trails in the U.S. can feel more like busy thoroughfares than peaceful retreats. Thankfully, the outdoors app AllTrails has shared a list of the most popular trails in the country, making it easy to beat the crowds.

Outdoor enthusiasts can plan their walks with the platform’s new Community Heatmap feature, which monitors how packed a trail is. With it, you can avoid—or join—the masses during your excursion. AllTrails is currently available for Apple and Android devices.

According to the hiking site, the most crowded trail leads to Avalanche Lake in Montana. AllTrails describes the destination as one of the most popular paths in Glacier National Park. Hikers are treated to picturesque views as they start at the Trail of the Cedars, head along Avalanche Creek, and arrive at the lake’s crystal clear waters.

Utah’s Delicate Arch Trail, the runner-up, doesn’t take long to complete. The 3.2-mile trek features a collection of small stone arches, towering sandstone fins, and red rock slabs leading up to the largest arch in Arches National Park.

Last but not least is Devil’s Bridge via the Mescal Trailhead in Arizona. The hike begins with stunning red sandstone cliffs along Long Canyon Road and leads to the top of the Devil's Bridge for an unforgettable photo opportunity.

Here are the rest of the five busiest hiking paths in the U.S.

America’s Most Crowded Hiking Trails

Avalanche Lake // Glacier National Park, Montana Delicate Arch Trail // Arches National Park, Utah Devil's Bridge via Mescal Trailhead // Coconino National Forest, Arizona Skyline Loop // Mount Rainier National Park, Washington Navajo Loop and Queens Garden Trail // Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

Many of these hikes are featured on EDGE Fall Protection’s ranking of the top 10 hiking trails in the nation, which is likely why they’re so crowded. Other highly-rated spots include Rattlesnake Ledge Trail in North Bend, Washington, and Piestewa Peak Summit Trail in Phoenix, Arizona.

