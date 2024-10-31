Crunched For Time? Butterball Has a New Turkey You Won’t Have to Thaw

There’s no doubt the end of the year can get stressful. Between Thanksgiving menu planning and holiday shopping, the weeks between Halloween and New Years can feel overwhelming. Butterball is trying to lighten the load with a turkey you can throw in the oven straight from the freezer.

Even if you’re a turkey novice, you should have no trouble following the cooking instructions. First, remove the outer packaging and rub the wrapped bird as it sits under cold water. Next, open the packaged poultry by gripping the top part of the wrapper (near the neck) and pulling it apart. Take out the turkey and place it on a three-inch-deep roasting pan with the breast side facing up. Coat the bird with oil using a brush or spray can, and then put it in the oven. Don’t forget to wash your hands and wipe down the areas the turkey came in contact with.

If you need a visual rundown of the steps, check out Butterball’s YouTube video below.

While traditional turkeys can be checked for doneness at the end of cooking, Butterball recommends checking the “cook from frozen” turkey as it roasts to ensure it’s cooking properly. After four hours, remove it from the oven and place it on a heat-resistant surface. Stick a thermometer in the breast and thigh, avoiding the bone. Your turkey should be ready to eat when it reaches 170℉; the average roasting time is about five hours.

According to the USDA, placing frozen turkey in the refrigerator is the safest way to thaw it. This allows the bird to thaw consistently in a food-safe environment. The downside to the method is that it’s highly time-consuming; you must allow one day for every 4 to 5 pounds, so a 20-pound turkey will take the better part of a week to defrost.

The “cook from frozen” turkey gets around this thanks to its special brine. Butterball shares that “the unique level and distribution of the brine helps the turkey retain its moisture throughout the roasting process.” If you can’t get your hands on the new poultry product, here are some tips for thawing a standard turkey quickly (and safely).

Read More About Thanksgiving:

feed