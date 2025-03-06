Meet “Cheetozard,” the Pokémon-Shaped Cheeto That Sold For More Than $80,000

Satoshi Tajiri, a Japanese game designer and director, landed on a goldmine when he created Pokémon in 1996. The creature-collecting title has been a wild success, becoming one of the highest-grossing media franchises ever. While many devotees of the video game series stick to collector’s items like Monopoly: Pokémon, others want edible souvenirs. One bidder got their wish when a special Flamin’ Hot Cheeto went on auction.

The spicy Cheeto was sold on Goldin, an auction site that specializes in trading cards and other collectibles, on March 2, 2025. The Flamin’ Hot flavor is even on theme with the chip’s shape. It resembles Charizard, an orange, fire-breathing dragon-like creature from Pokémon. The seller also attached the Cheeto to a customized Pokémon card and encased it in a clear box for display. The unique chip went viral online and earned the name “Cheetozard.”

And how much did the 3-inch snack cost? A whopping $87,840. Bidding started at $250 when Cheetozard was first up for grabs on February 10, 2025. Nearly a month and 60 bids later, the final price climbed to $72,000. According to TODAY.com, buyers must pay an extra 22 percent fee of the final bid price of the purchased item. In this case, 22 percent of $72,000 is $15,840, so Cheetozard wound up costing a total of $87,840.

The Charizard-shaped chip has been around for a while. A collectible store known as 1st & Goal Collectibles found the item between 2018 and 2022. The shop preserved Cheetozard, and the unusual snack was rediscovered in a safe in April 2024.

As you can see, people are willing to pay a lot for Pokémon items. According to Forbes, the earliest version of Pokémon trading cards can fetch a high price—sometimes over $300,000. Charizard, in particular, is one of the franchise’s most popular characters.

