28 Countries That Offer Visa on Arrival

Visas are one of the less exciting parts of taking a trip abroad—and having to obtain one in advance can complicate things for people who need to (or simply like to) make last-minute travel plans.

But a number of countries offer what’s called a “visa on arrival,” which is exactly what it sounds like: a visa you apply for once you arrive in a given country. Below is a list compiled by VisaGuide.World of countries that issue visas on arrival.

Before you jet off to Egypt, Laos, or any of the other destinations, there are a couple important things to note. For one, it’s not a paperwork-free experience—visas on arrival require various forms of documentation, which you should prepare before your trip. Though the exact details vary from place to place, some examples include a printed application form, a round-trip ticket, and a travel health insurance certificate (plus your passport). In short, visas on arrival are still visas; you just don’t have to get one in advance.

It’s also worth mentioning that the nature and length of your stay might affect whether you need a visa at all. In Thailand, for example, anyone with a valid U.S. passport can remain in the country without a visa for up to 60 days. Armenia allows U.S. citizens to stay for up to 180 days. According to the Passport Index, an exhaustive resource that tracks passport perks around the world, a U.S. passport gains you visa-free entry to 123 countries (It’s currently tied with Iceland at eighth place in the passport power rankings; the United Arab Emirates is in the top spot.)

Learn more about visas on arrival from VisaGuide.World, and always be sure to research up-to-date prerequisites for visiting any country—visa-free, visa on arrival, or otherwise—before you go.

Armenia Bangladesh Bolivia Cambodia Egypt Gabon Georgia India Iran Kenya Kuwait Laos Malaysia Mongolia Myanmar Nepal Nigeria Oman Pakistan Papua New Guinea Qatar Saudi Arabia Sri Lanka Taiwan Thailand Turkey Uganda Vietnam

