The Easiest Places To Buy Citizenship Around the World

Ever fantasized about trading your current passport for one that’s more adventurous? Though it might seem tricky to pull off, some countries will actually let you buy citizenship—and you don’t even necessarily need to go through a naturalization test or obtain a passport by ancestry to pull it off.

Below, discover some of the easiest places around the world to get citizenship right now, plus the differences between golden visas and those typically given to digital nomads.

Residency vs. Citizenship: What’s the Difference?

Establishing citizenship or residency in another country isn’t cheap, but for some, it may be worth the investment. Whether you’re seeking a better quality of life or simply a change of scenery, there may be a program out there that’s right for you.

But before you get started, it’s important to know that citizenship and residency are two very different things. With citizenship, it means you’re generally granted all the same rights that a person born in a particular country would have, including a passport and the right to vote.

Residency, however, differs in a couple key ways. While not afforded all the same rights as a citizen, someone with residency status in a specific country typically can travel freely and get a job and collect a paycheck. Temporary residency usually only lasts for a set period and it differs depending on the territory, while permanent residency doesn't have those time restrictions and will allow you to legally stay in an area, while getting a bit closer to becoming a naturalized citizen down the line.

What Are Golden Visas, CIPs, and Digital Nomad Visas?

Many countries offer golden visas, which are essentially a way for individuals and their families to gain residency —but not citizenship, usually—in exchange for an investment in a country’s economy. These investments are sizable: People usually have to donate to government-sponsored programs or make large investments in certain properties, to the tune of $250,000 and up, in order to take advantage of this.

In recent years, popular golden visa destinations around the world have included Portugal, Spain, and Greece. In Spain alone, approximately 800 golden visas were issued to foreign nationals during 2024, just up to October. However, the programs are being phased out across some parts of Europe, too.

But golden visas aren’t the only way to get into a new country. A Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP) works in a similar way, in that individuals pay a hefty fee or invest in that country in exchange for a brand-spanking-new passport. A major difference between golden visas and CIPs is that folks can pay a fee (around $100,000 or more) in exchange for full citizenship and a passport.

As remote work options have increased in recent years, location-agnostic workers have also been able to utilize digital nomad visas, which allow folks to live and work in the country for a set period, usually one to two years, while still typically paying taxes to their country of origin. Estonia, Germany, and Norway are among the countries leading the way in this trend.

The Easiest Countries to Buy Citizenship and Residency Right Now

According to Fodor’s Travel, Caribbean nations like Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Grenada, and Dominica all offer CIP programs with various options for investment contributions, meaning those may be among the best countries to consider if you can afford it.

If you’re looking farther afield, Cambodia, Singapore, and Australia all offer unique CIP programs, too. The one in Cambodia is among the most affordable, as prospective takers can qualify by making investments starting at $245,000 and up.

Singapore’s program is pricier, requiring a whopping $7 million investment, along with a two-year residency requirement. In Australia, the program is geared towards highly skilled individuals with a net worth in excess of $1 million. Not only that, but you will have to invest more than $1 million into a qualified project, which could be significantly cost-prohibitive for many.

If you’re able to buy a new home internationally, you could explore even more options around the world. Counties like Turkey, Greece, Hungary, and Brazil all currently offer golden visa programs, with eligibility requirements differing by nation.

