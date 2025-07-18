Famous Japanese Convenience Store Is Turning Its Parking Lots Into Campsites

Convenience stores aren’t typically what comes to mind when one considers the best camping sites. But Lawson, one of Japan’s famous convenience store chains, is inviting people to stay the night. The establishment is no longer just famous for its diverse food and drink selection—it’s also a mini campground.

How to Camp at a Lawson Convenience Store

Lawson has opened its parking lot spaces for ¥2500 (about $17) to ¥3000 (approximately $20) per night, depending on vehicle sizes. Overnight campers can also book two adjacent parking spaces at a time. Some Lawsons, mainly those in rural areas, allow people to book and pay for parking spaces online. Guests can then check in upon arrival at the store. Visitors are also welcome to rent power cables and use the restroom when needed.

So far, a few stores in Chiba Prefecture (located to the east of Tokyo) have already received the campground treatment. Lawson plans to expand the service to more of its 14,500 Lawson stores later. Rural areas typically have nearby public bath houses and a small number of hotels; therefore, Lawson is aiming for these spots, rather than larger cities with more accommodations.

Japan’s Tourism Boom

Lawson created this campsite service in response to Japan’s significant influx of tourists. In 2024, the country experienced a 47.1 percent increase in tourism from the previous year. Additionally, 73 percent of overnight stays are in just five of the country’s 47 prefectures: Osaka, Kyoto, Hokkaido, Fukuoka, and Tokyo. According to The Japan Times, people often resort to camping out in convenience store parking lots due to the limited availability of overnight accommodations at these popular tourist destinations. Visitors usually don’t have permission to do this, but Lawson hopes to make more money by allowing them to rent parking spaces.

