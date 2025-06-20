7 Discontinued Perfumes From the ‘90s and ‘00s That Smelled Amazing

If you’re a longtime fragrance lover, then you know how heartbreaking and upsetting it is when your favorite perfume gets discontinued. And no matter how much you try to find a new scent or go on the hunt for dupes and options that smell just like it, you know deep down inside that you’ll never have that smell and allure again.

While manufacturers sometimes bring back retired perfumes, it’s not always a regular occurrence, nor is it enough to recapture the nostalgia of your old signature scent. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the most memorable retro fragrances from the 1990s and early 2000s that are long gone but may still have a lingering soft spot for in your heart. Who knows? You might even find a few still available to buy online if you’re really willing to keep searching.

GAP Dream

Launched in 1995, GAP Dream quickly gained a big following, especially as the retailer popped up in malls across the country. The perfume served as a sort of middle ground, appealing to both teens and young adults alike. It was also generally more affordable than other designer alternatives and featured base notes of musk and carnations, with top notes of osmanthus and tangerine. Although it was very popular back in the day, GAP discontinued the perfume sometime during the early 2000s as the retailer expanded its fragrance line.

Victoria’s Secret Rapture

Rapture from Victoria’s Secret hit stores in 1992 and had an impressive run for nearly 30 years, before being quietly discontinued. The perfume scored with folks who wanted something floral yet musky, and its orange blossom and citrus top notes added some spicy appeal to the scent. Its heart-shaped bottle was one of the best things about it and a real crowd-pleaser, becoming an instantly recognizable part of the Victoria’s Secret brand.

Lauren by Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren’s first perfume for women, Lauren, had a floral scent that was fresh and crisp, with notes of clary, rosewood of Brazil, and even pineapple. The original smell was launched in 1978 and remained a staple on shelves for years before eventually getting retired by the brand in 2005. Instead of retiring the fragrance completely, however, Ralph Lauren reformulated the scent and re-released it a year later, in 2006.

Sheer Obsession by Calvin Klein

While the original Obsession was released in 1985, another edition by Calvin Klein—Sheer Obsession—was introduced in 2002. Although it has since been discontinued, it was formulated by Swiss master perfumer René Morgenthaler as a lighter and softer alternative to the original aroma (which is known to attract big cats, or at least, the men’s version does). Sheer Obsession had sensuous notes of bergamot, coriander, mandarin, marigold, amber, musk, and vanilla.

Andy Warhol Bond No. 9

In a partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, New York-based perfume house Bond No. 9 released this perfume in 2011. The fragrance was designed for both women and men and had musky base notes of vanilla and sandalwood. It also included top notes of plum, cypress, citruses, and bergamot. Although the scent was quickly discontinued due to a dispute over using Warhol’s likeness on the bottles, you can still find bottles online that are going for nearly $1000 on eBay right now.

Chloé Narcisse by Chloé

Although it’s now retired, Chloé Narcisse was a popular scent when it was initially released in 1992 by the French luxury fashion house Chloé. The perfume had a musky tone of sandalwood and cedar, while it featured top notes of apricot, marigold, peach, pineapple, and orange blossom, along with other floral aromas. You can still find bottles of it online on eBay, usually priced between $300 to $500.

Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Now

Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Now came out in 2006 and went through various special editions before it was finally retired by the brand at the end of 2017. There was even a version for men at one point. The original still gets talked up among fans (along with other past special editions) and featured notes of blood orange and pineapple with a woody base.

