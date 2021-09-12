10 Dog Breeds That Have Changed Drastically Over the Years

Humanity transformed the mighty wolf into the yipping lapdog in a mere few thousand years. Dogs are incredible products of selective breeding, acting as hunters, herders, and human’s best friend. But, as people often do, we may have taken things a step too far in regard to certain breeds.

It’s an unfortunate fact that many pedigree or “purebred” dogs have more documented health issues than their “mutt” counterparts. This mostly is due to breeders prioritizing desired physical traits over health.

The issues are more apparent in some dog breeds than others. Traits like snub noses and saggy coats—though adorable—often come at the cost of the dog’s well-being.

From pugs to bull terriers, here are 10 popular dog breeds that have undergone dramatic changes in recent history.

English Bulldog

This breed gets its name from its original job: bull-baiting. Believe it or not, these little guys (pictured above) could hold their own against bulls many times their size, with their short muzzles allowing them to get a good grip on the creature while leaving their nostrils clear to breathe.

Unfortunately, these very same muzzles have led to some troublesome issues. Over time, this feature has become more exaggerated, causing breathing difficulties and frequent overheating. They’ve also been bred to emphasize their stocky, muscular build, which can cause hip displacement.

German Shepherd

German shepherd today and german shepherd circa 1926 | Left: Amol Khedgikar/Getty Images; Right: Topical Press Agency/Stringer/Getty Images

Though modern German shepherds more closely resemble their wolf ancestors compared to many breeds, some of their traits have been exaggerated to ill effects. As their name suggests, the dogs were bred for herding and guarding livestock. Over the years, more German shepherd breeders selected for sloped backs and angular hind legs, likely for aesthetic purposes. With time, these traits have led to conditions like myelopathy, arthritis, and dysplasia of the hips and elbows.

Pug

Pug today and painting of pug circa 1745 | Left: mlorenzphotography/Getty Images; Right: Print Collector/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

When it comes to exaggerated features at the cost of health, pugs are notorious. Initially favored by Chinese royalty, so many of its quality were seen as desirable that it’s become a caricature of its former self.

These features have led to a number of alarming problems within the breed. Their curly tails, for instance, have led to painful spinal deformities, and their notoriously saggy coats can contribute to skin infections and frequent eye injuries. As is the case with any flat-faced breed, pugs are also prone to breathing problems and overheating.

Dachshund

Dachshund today and dachshund circa 1915 | Left: Fiona McAllister Photography/Getty Images; Right: brandstaetter images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The dachshund (affectionately referred to as the “wiener dog”) is a breed known for its short legs and long body. Originally bred in Germany to hunt badgers, the dachshund’s features were perfect for digging into burrows and chasing after their underground prey.

The same build that helped dachshunds hunt has since been exaggerated because pet owners find it so cute. Today, the breed is vulnerable to intervertebral disc disease, which can lead dogs to become paralyzed if they’re not given the proper care.

Bull Terrier

Bull terrier today and painting of bull terrier circa 1900 | Left: @Hans Surfer/Getty Images; Right: swim ink 2 llc/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Bull terriers were first bred in the 19th century as a cross between bulldogs and English terriers. They were strong and agile, perfect for controlling the era’s not-so-glamorous vermin problems.

The breed is now known for its egg-shaped head—a trait that didn’t become standard until the early 20th century. While their profile makes them unique, it can also contribute to their misaligned bite, which makes it harder for the dogs to open and close their mouths.

Basset Hound

Basset hound today and sculpture of basset hound circa 1860 | Left: Cavan Images/Getty Images; Heritage Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Bred for chasing small game, the basset hound first appeared in France in the 6th century. Their signature long ears and wrinkly skin served an important purpose by wafting and trapping scents around the dog’s snout.

Of course, as these features became more exaggerated, health problems began to appear within the breed. Their signature ears promote infection, and their elongated spines and short legs are connected to back problems.

Saint Bernard

Saint Bernard today and illustration of Saint Bernard circa 1840 | Left: Katja Ogrin/Getty Images; Right: Print Collector/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

As you could probably guess by their large builds, Saint Bernards were bred to be strong and resilient in the often unforgiving Swiss climate. Their bulky bodies allowed them to navigate the deep snow and harsh conditions on rescue missions.

However, as the breed changed through the years, their heavy bodies have led to conditions like hip and elbow dysplasia, and their adorably droopy faces are connected with eye issues like entropion.

Boxer

Boxer today and young boxer circa 1890 | Left: Elva Etienne/Getty Images; Right: GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

Boxers, like pugs, used to look far different from the current breed standard. They originated in Belgium around the 19th century, and were first bred for hunting game. Like English bulldogs, a boxer’s short muzzle allowed it to bite large animals and hold them in its grip while still breathing comfortably.

These very same traits, though, have become more exaggerated as generations progressed. As their muzzles were bred to become even shorter, they become more likely to develop the breathing problems that plague all snubbed-nosed breeds.

Shar-Pei

Shar-Pei today and sculpture of Shar-Pei circa 100 CE | Left: Photodisc/Getty Images; Right; Indianapolis Museum of Art, Wikimedia Commons

The Shar-Pei is a breed that used to be closely associated with ancient China. Their loose and wrinkley skin allowed them to twist and turn easily, protecting them from bites during dog fights.

The distinct characteristic is caused by surplus hyaluronic acid collecting in their skin. With time and selective breeding, this loose skin has become the source of frequent skin infections. The excess hyaluronic acid can also trigger a breed-specific condition known as “Shar-Pei fever,” which involves recurring episodes of high fever and arthritis flare-ups.

Pekingese

Pekingese today and pekingese circa 1900 | Left: Anita Kot/Getty Images; Right: swim ink 2 llc/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

The Pekingese were intentionally bred for their flat faces and manes of fur to resemble miniature guardian lions. This made them another breed beloved by Chinese royalty.

But the emperors of the past likely wouldn’t recognize today’s Pekingese. The traits they were originally prized for have been exaggerated to their detriment. Breathing difficulties, eye problems, and overheating are some of the problems that arise from their flat snouts.

The bottom line: More isn’t always better. Many pet advocates are pushing for breeders to start prioritizing the health of their animals over harmful breed standards. In the meantime, there are currently millions of pets—many of which are mixed-breed—in shelters waiting to be adopted.

