Elf vs. Gnome: What's the Difference?

Centuries of folklore have familiarized us with elves, the diminutive species best known for assisting Santa Claus in the production and distribution of holiday gifts. You can also find them in a litany of stories and fables by such luminaries as J.R.R. Tolkien and William Shakespeare, or, more ignominiously, in advertisements for Keebler crackers.

The equally whimsical gnome is also pervasive in culture but is perhaps best known as lawn ornamentation. Considering their similar builds, hats, and penchant for adventure, a question arises: Are elves and gnomes so different? Are they simply two different names for the same tiny creature? Why don’t we have a Gnome on the Shelf or elves populating gardens? An attempted explanation can be found below.

Elf vs. Gnome Origins

It’s believed that elves have origins in Norse mythology. Known as the Álfar, these elves were described as aesthetically attractive wielders of magic who were either “light” or “dark,” either helping humanity or harassing them. Their physical trademark: pointy ears. If one wanted to rid themselves of an elf, one could chop down the tree in which they were said to reside.

Come the 1800s, it was hard to differentiate an elf from a fairy. Both were small, mischievous, and prone to pranks. But elves soon broke away from the genial fairies of legend by being capricious and sometimes cruel. Cross an elf and you might find yourself missing a baby or faced with financial ruin from spoiled or destroyed farm crops. These imps might even swap a human baby with an elven one, though it’s unclear why they would give up one of their own, or what exactly they would do with the ill-gotten infant.

Your classic Christmas elf. | azndc/GettyImages

Their reputation for cruelty was such that any real-life mishap was sometimes attributed to elves. Tangled hair? It was considered elf-locked. A birthmark? It was considered elf-marked.

Santa Claus helped change public perception of elves. The creatures began popping up in depictions of Kris Kringle in the mid-1800s and were portrayed as his loyal assistants. (In some versions of Santa lore, Santa himself is an elf, just a well-fed one.)

By the 1900s, elves were being co-opted by Tolkien, who transformed their profile from tiny to human-sized in his Lord of the Rings saga. Numerous fantasy authors have used elves, shifting their mythology to suit a specific narrative. But for the most part, they exist mostly to keep Santa's sleigh well-stocked.

Elf vs. Gnome Differences

A gnome, in contrast, emerged from 16th century European folklore, when Swiss alchemist Paracelsus depicted them as subterranean dwellers who could tunnel through the Earth. The gnome was charged with protecting rare elements. Unlike elves, which are often ethereally beautiful, gnomes aren’t going to make the cover of Vogue. They’re often portrayed as hunched, elderly, and somewhat brutish.

While gnomes are also fantasy figures, they’re perhaps best known in North America as the embodiment of garden décor. It’s likely garden gnomes came from sculptures of little persons popular in Germany circa the early 19th century. These weren’t for lawns but for general art display. The figures demonstrated labor skills, often accompanied by tools as well as the conical hat that’s since become endemic to their depiction. They soon spread from Germany to the UK, acting as status symbols for wealthier landowners, before becoming common landscaping fixtures in the 20th century.

A garden gnome. | Peter Dazeley/GettyImages

Gnomes don’t always enjoy dignity. Some lawn sculptures offer irreverent farting or finger-flipping characters. But in most cases, they’re perceived as pleasant creatures who take pride in toiling in the fields.

Elves might be best described as purveyors of magic who can sometimes exert a supernatural influence on others. Gnomes have comparatively lesser aspirations, with more of a blue-collar approach to their existence. They also tend to skew older, whereas many elves of fantasy fiction can be young and even attractive. Orlando Bloom made for a fine Tolkien elf, but might have a harder time playing a gnome.

Read More About Differences:

Have you got a Big Question you’d like us to answer? If so, let us know by emailing us at bigquestions@mentalfloss.com.