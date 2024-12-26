All 74 Animated Disney Films Ranked, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Walt Disney Animation Studios has been delighting audiences since 1937, when Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was first released. Since then, they’ve taken us on journeys far and wide, from tales of lovestruck mermaids (1989’sThe Little Mermaid), to Greek mythology retellings (1997’s Hercules), to super-powered family drama (2021’s Encanto). In the words of Walt Disney himself, “Animation can explain whatever the mind of man can conceive.”

Still, some of Disney’s animated features have performed better than others with critics and fans. To compare the reception of Disney movies throughout the decades, Rotten Tomatoes has compiled a list of each of the studio’s theatrically-released, fully-animated, feature-length films. The titles are ranked according to their score on the (admittedly controversial) Tomatometer.

Movies are sorted into three categories: Certified Fresh, Fresh, and Rotten. For a movie to be considered Fresh, at least 60 percent of its reviews have to be positive. To be Certified Fresh, the Tomatometer has to be at least 75 percent, and the movie has to have at least five reviews from so-called top critics. These factors explain why some movies with 100 percent ratings—like The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)—rank below films that technically have a lower percentage of positive reviews.

Critics don’t necessarily reflect how much the general populace enjoyed a movie, however. That’s why Rotten Tomatoes also features the Popcornmeter, which tabulates average user reviews. Some of the most divisive Disney animated features are Pinocchio (1940), which takes the No.1 spot with a 100 percent critic rating and 73 percent audience rating, and Wish (2023), which has a 48 percent critic score and an 80 percent audience score.

These movies—and the Disney brand more broadly, including the iconic theme parks—have, in many ways, become symbolic of American culture. According to Bethanee Bemis, a specialist at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, Disney has come to “define what constitutes the American experience.” It makes sense, given that one 2016 study found only 4 percent of American girls and 13 percent of American boys had never consumed Disney princess media. And those numbers are almost certainly even lower when including non-Princess movies, like Zootopia (2016) and The Lion King (1994). For many people, Disney animation is synonymous with nostalgia.

See where your childhood favorites fall in the rankings below.

Certified Fresh

Pinocchio (1940) // 100 percent



Zootopia (2016) // 98 percent



One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) // 98 percent



Cinderella (1950) // 98 percent



Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) // 97 percent



Moana (2016) // 95 percent



Aladdin (1992) // 96 percent



Dumbo (1941) // 95 percent



Fantasia (1940) // 95 percent



Beauty and the Beast (1991) // 95 percent



Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) // 93 percent



Lady and the Tramp (1955) // 93 percent



The Lion King (1994) // 92 percent



Encanto (2021) // 92 percent



Bambi (1942) // 91 percent



The Little Mermaid (1989) // 92 percent



Big Hero 6 (2014) // 90 percent



Bolt (2008) // 90 percent



Winnie the Pooh (2011) // 90 percent



Sleeping Beauty (1959) // 90 percent



Tangled (2010) // 89 percent



Frozen (2013) // 89 percent



Tarzan (1999) // 89 percent



Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) // 88 percent



The Jungle Book (1967) // 88 percent



Wreck-It Ralph (2012) // 87 percent



Lilo & Stitch (2002) // 87 percent



The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) // 86 percent



Mulan (1998) // 86 percent



The Princess and the Frog (2009) // 85 percent



Hercules (1997) // 82 percent



Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005) // 81 percent



Fantasia 2000 (1999) // 80 percent



Peter Pan (1953) // 78 percent



Frozen II (2019) // 77 percent



Disney’s Teacher’s Pet (2004) // 76 percent



Piglet’s Big Movie (2003) // 70 percent

Fresh

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977) // 100 percent



DuckTales, the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990) // 100 percent



The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949) // 88 percent



Alice in Wonderland (1951) // 84 percent



The Rescuers (1977) // 79 percent



The Great Mouse Detective (1986) // 78 percent



The Fox and the Hound (1981) // 75 percent



Melody Time (1948) // 75 percent



Fun and Fancy Free (1947) // 73 percent



Strange World (2022) // 72 percent



The Rescuers Down Under (1990) // 72 percent



The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) // 72 percent



Treasure Planet (2002) // 69 percent



Meet the Robinsons (2007) // 68 percent



The Sword in the Stone (1963) // 66 percent



Dinosaur (2000) // 65 percent



Moana 2 (2024) // 61 percent



The Aristocats (1970) // 64 percent



The Tigger Movie (2000) // 63 percent

Rotten

Recess: School’s Out (2001) // 59 percent



A Goofy Movie (1995) // 59 percent



Robin Hood (1973) // 58 percent



Make Mine Music (1946) // 58 percent



The Black Cauldron (1985) // 56 percent



Pocahontas (1995) // 53 percent



Oliver & Company (1988) // 53 percent



Home on the Range (2004) // 52 percent



Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) // 48 percent



Wish (2023) // 48 percent



Return to Never Land (2002) // 45 percent



Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) // 44 percent



Bambi II (2006) // 44 percent



Brother Bear (2003) // 37 percent



Chicken Little (2005) // 37 percent



Doug’s 1st Movie (1999) // 28 percent



Planes (2013) // 26 percent



The Jungle Book 2 (2003) // 19 percent

