This $80 Galactus Popcorn Bucket Just Set a World Record

Many of us can’t picture watching a movie in a theater without a bucket of buttery popcorn to accompany us. The snack proved to be an inexpensive option during the Great Depression, and it’s been a staple of American cinemas ever since. You might be used to the typical popcorn buckets made of paperboard, but Marvel Studios has a different (and more expensive) option for its fans.

World’s Biggest Popcorn Bucket Comes at a Hefty Price

Galactus now comes in popcorn bucket form. | marvel

According to Reuters, Marvel revealed the bucket at Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese Theatre in celebration of Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025). The limited-edition swag is shaped like Galactus, the cosmic comic book villain known for consuming planets to sustain himself. The world destroyer sports a massive helmet, which is perfectly depicted in the product. It also costs a mind-blowing $80.

Measuring 20 inches wide, 17.5 inches high, and holding 341 ounces, the container is large enough to satisfy anyone’s movie-theater popcorn craving. It set a Guinness World Record for the largest commercially available popcorn container. The Galactus popcorn bucket also boasts a metallic finish and blue LED eyes, as shown above.

The item went on sale in person at the TCL Chinese Theatre and theater chains across the country before quickly selling out. Luckily, pre-orders are available for those who weren’t able to nab one in time. Shipments from AMC are slated to begin on December 7, 2025, making the helmet the perfect Christmas gift for Galactus enthusiasts. The popcorn bucket will even come with a holographic sticker that says it’s the biggest one ever made. Keep in mind that each order will be limited to one product per sale.

Aside from the most expensive popcorn bucket, Marvel also makes some of the highest-costing movies ever produced. Check out which ones commanded some of the highest budgets since the MCU launched in 2008.

