All 6 ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Adaptations and Where to Watch Them

The Jane Austen classic Sense and Sensibility is once again front of mind as a new adaptation hits theaters.

The 2026 film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles as the beloved characters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, respectively. The movie follows the sisters through romance and heartbreak in the wake of their father’s death and their family’s lowering in societal rank as a consequence. Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe plays their mother, Mrs. Dashwood, who is adjusting to their new place in society and blames herself for how they’ve fallen.

A streaming release date has yet to be announced for the film. However, it is from Focus Features and is being distributed internationally by Universal Pictures. Once the movie finishes its theatrical run, it’s likely to land at Peacock and will become available as an on-demand title on services like Prime Video. For now, check out showtimes for your local theater.

The adaptation is the sixth on-screen portrayal of Austen’s tale. The first made its debut back in 1971. Since then nearly each subsequent decade has seen a new period drama of the author’s examination of class, love, and womanhood under the constraints of social norms. Below you’ll find the five TV series and films that paved the way for the latest spin on the classic story and where to watch each of them.

Sense and Sensibility (1971)

1971’s Sense and Sensibility is the first on-screen adaptation of Elinor and Marianne’s journey from the naivety of youth to the sting and promise of life as a young woman. Unlike its successors, the four-part drama has had little fanfare over its existence. But it remains the blueprint to either follow or act against aside from the source material. The series is streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Sense and Sensibility (1981)

Premiering 10 years after the BBC’s first adaptation, the 1981 series tells the story across seven parts. But its runtime is only around three hours. Like the 1971 version, the program does omit a figure in the Dashwoods’ lives. Margaret, the younger sister of Elinor and Marianne, is absent.

Sense and Sensibility’s ‘80s iteration can be streamed for free on Pluto TV and Tubi. A subscription is needed to watch the miniseries on Prime Video and Britbox.

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Arguably, the 1995 film adaptation from famed director Ang Lee, penned by icon Emma Thompson, is the most recognizable version of the Dashwoods’ story. The cast is also star-studded with Thompson stepping into Elinor’s shoes, Kate Winslet donning Marianne’s, Hugh Grant as Elinor’s love Edward Ferrars, and the late Alan Rickman as Colonel Brandon.

The movie garnered seven Academy Award nominations with Thompson alone walking away with a golden statue for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay). Every on-screen adaptation of Sense and Sensibility has been measured against this film, including the two TV series that preceded it.

The ‘90s iteration of the classic can be streamed for free on Pluto TV. The film is available for rent or purchase on Prime Video and Fandango.

Sense and Sensibility (2008)

Told in three parts, the 2008 adaptation for television was the first BBC production of Austen’s tale made in the 21st century. The screenplay was written by Andrew Davies who also adapted the much-lauded Pride and Prejudice (1995) starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth as Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcy, respectively.

Davies’s Sense and Sensibility is noted for its more sensual rendering of Austen’s tale. The constraint of her storytelling is less apparent as the screenwriter leans into the temptation of attraction and a more physical approach to conveying the yearning between the characters.

The series is available to stream on BBC Playback’s YouTube channel for users in the US. It’s also streaming free on Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku, and BYUtv. With a subscription, the 2008 adaptation can be watched on Fubo TV, Prime Video, Peacock, and Britbox. The Hulu/Disney+ version has only two episodes and is likely a licensed copy that’s been edited.

Sense and Sensibility (2024)

Hallmark’s TV movie adaptation of Elinor and Marianne’s story aired on the cable channel in February 2024 as a part of their Loveuary line-up. The film falls under the company’s Mahogany label. The brand’s focus is celebrating and honoring African American communities, culture, and tradition. As such, the film features a predominantly Black cast. House of Dragon star Bethany Antonia (Baela Targaryen) plays Marianne.

Sense and Sensibility is streaming on Hallmark+ and is available for rent or purchase on Prime Video, Google Play, and Fandango.