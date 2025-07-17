10 Best States for Concert Lovers

If you live for the energy of live shows and the thrill of snagging concert tickets, you should probably know that some states are just better for concert fanatics than others. Whether it’s the number of shows happening, the size of the venues, or just how easy it is to score tickets, location matters.

The ticket site SeatPick recently shared which states will impress die-hard concert fans the most. The site’s analysts compiled the list below after examining event data from 2024 and 2025. They considered metrics such as each state’s total number of concerts, concerts per million residents, venue capacity size relative to resident population, and the search volume for concert tickets. These factors were used to determine which 10 states are generally best for live music lovers.

It should come as no surprise that Tennessee topped the list. The state has produced its fair share of musical legends, from Dolly Parton to Tina Turner. As of this writing, the state had 50 major concerts scheduled for 2024 and 2025, with a combined venue capacity large enough to accommodate 1,224,087 people (or approximately 17 percent of Tennesseans). The data shows that the U.S. doesn’t call Nashville, Tennessee, “Music City” for nothing.

In the West, there’s Nevada, the second-best state for concertgoers. This is mainly due to Las Vegas, which had 114 scheduled concerts for the studied time period. Additionally, the state’s venues can accommodate 66 percent of residents, which is the highest percentage on the list.

Louisiana comes in third thanks to its long history of jazz, zydeco, Cajun, and swamp pop music. Louisianans conduct an average of 45,688 monthly searches for concert tickets, demonstrating their appreciation for live entertainment.

The Top States for Concertgoers

Tennessee Nevada Louisiana Montana Colorado Minnesota Texas Mississippi Wisconsin Washington

If you’ve been following concerts for decades, you may remember Live Aid. The event marked its 40th anniversary on July 13, 2025. You can read about the complicated history of the world’s biggest charity concert here.

Read More About Music: