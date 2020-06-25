arrow
music

Live Aid: The Complicated History of the World's Biggest Charity Concert, 35 Years Later

BY Kenneth Partridge
June 25, 2020
George Michael, Bob Geldof, Bono, Paul McCartney, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, and Howard Jones gather together for the Live Aid finale at London's Wembley Stadium.
George Michael, Bob Geldof, Bono, Paul McCartney, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, and Howard Jones gather together for the Live Aid finale at London's Wembley Stadium.
Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Pop music didn’t suddenly discover altruism in the 1980s. The idea of the star-studded charity concert dates at least as far back as 1971, which is when former Beatle George Harrison organized The Concert for Bangladesh, a benefit for refugees in the former East Pakistan. But do-gooder musicians took it to the next level in the '80s—the decade of “We Are the World,” Farm Aid, Band Aid, and of course, Live Aid.

A photograph of Bono performing with U2 at the Live Aid charity concert in London in 1985.
Bono performing with U2 at the Live Aid charity concert in London in 1985.
Dave Hogan/Hulton Archives/Getty Images

Live Aid, which took place on July 13, 1985 for a global audience of 1.9 billion people, was a massive, bicontinental pop concert created to raise money for Ethiopian famine relief. It was the brainchild of Bob Geldof, leader of the Irish new wave band The Boomtown Rats. Geldof was spurred to philanthropic action after seeing a BBC report in October 1984 that featured footage of starving children. His first thought was to make a charity single.

Geldof enlisted his buddy Midge Ure, the frontman of the band Ultravox, to help him write and record “Do They Know It’s Christmas” just a few weeks later. The single, which was released on December 3, 1984, was credited to Band Aid—an amalgamation of the day’s biggest pop stars, including George Michael, Boy George, and Bono. It reached No. 1 on the UK charts and raised more than $28 million for the cause. But that wasn’t enough for Geldof. At least not if the Band Aid organization was going to buy a fleet of trucks to move food and supplies to Ethiopians in need, as Geldof hoped. So he took the next logical step and planned a concert.

Setting the Stage

Much has been said and written about Live Aid over the last 35 years. To some, it was a beautiful moment of idealism and compassion. Others question the motives and effectiveness of a bunch of wealthy celebrities—most of them white—trying to swoop in and save Africa.

A photograph of David Bowie performing at the Live Aid concert in London on July 13, 1985.
David Bowie performing at the Live Aid concert in London on July 13, 1985.
Georges De Keerle/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

To measure the success of Live Aid, one needs to consider three different things: numerical data, entertainment value, and overall impact. By the first of these metrics, sheer numbers, Live Aid was an overwhelming triumph. Geldof and company secured both Wembley Stadium in London and John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia to host the concert on two continents. Using industry connections, persuasion, and a little bit of trickery, Geldof was able to book more than 50 of the music industry's biggest names, including Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Who, Bob Dylan, U2, and Madonna.

“He had to call Elton and say 'Queen are in and Bowie's in,' and of course they weren't,” production manager Andy Zweck told The Guardian of Geldof’s tactics. “Then he’d call Bowie and say 'Elton and Queen are in.' It was a game of bluff.”

With the help of producer Michael C. Mitchell, Live Aid sold broadcast rights to 150 countries, at least 22 of which aired telethons. Both MTV and ABC carried the feed in the United States, the latter in the form of a primetime special hosted by Dick Clark. All told, Live Aid raised approximately $140 million.

A Musical Twofer

Of course, Live Aid wasn’t just about fundraising. It also had to be a great show—or else why would people bother to watch it in the first place? As it happened, the day was filled with memorable performances on both sides of the Atlantic. The consensus pick for Live Aid MVP is Queen, whose 21-minute Wembley set included “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We are the Champions.” Mercury "strutted and preened, carrying his microphone on a metal pole that he treated as a vaudevillian’s cane, an air guitar, and, of course, a phallus," The New York Times wrote of Mercury's performance. "He was a rock star playing a rock star, leather-lunged and imperious but also grinning to let everyone share the joke ... For 21 minutes, Freddie Mercury undeniably made the world his stadium." In 2005, Queen’s Live Aid set was voted the greatest rock gig in history by a panel of music industry experts.

Less than two hours before Queen hit the stage, U2 wowed Wembley with a performance that cemented their status as future stadium kings. During their 11-minute rendition of “Bad,” Bono plucked a 15-year-old fan named Kal Khalique from the crowd and slow-danced with her as if no one else was watching. Of course, U2 knew everyone was watching, and while Khalique has claimed that Bono saved her from being crushed, the mulletted rocker may have engineered the moment for TV cameras. Either way, it worked.

Live Aid was also a big day for Run-DMC, and hip-hop in general. In 1985, pop radio stations were still reluctant to play this new form of music, and the Queens rappers undoubtedly raised some eyebrows as they took the stage in Philly with no band—just DJ Jam Master Jay behind two turntables. “We got a whole lot of rock groups backstage tonight, but D wants y’all to know one thing," Joseph “Run” Simmons told the crowd, just before launching into “King of Rock.” Run-DMC later boasted about their Live Aid win on 1986’s “My Adidas,” rapping, “Stepped on stage, at Live Aid, all the people gave, and the poor got paid!”

One man who literally went the distance for the cause was Phil Collins. The Genesis frontman and chart-dominating solo artist performed with Sting at 3:15 p.m. in London, then jumped on the Concorde and flew to Philly to play his own set and serve as drummer for Eric Clapton and a reunited Led Zeppelin. Most people agree that the Zeppelin set was a total disaster—the band was under-rehearsed and out of tune. But decades later, Collins’s ocean-hopping stunt is what people remember. “I was in England this afternoon,” Collins told the Philly crowd. “Funny old world, innit?”

Other highlights included Madonna getting into the groove, Mick Jagger turning up the heat with Tina Turner, and Elton John and George Michael dueting on “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me.” Bob Dylan planted the seeds for another charity concert, Farm Aid, when he took a moment during his performance with Keith Richards and Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones to suggest that some of the money be used to help struggling American farmers.

The Diversity Divide

In all, the shows offered a good mix of Baby Boomer favorites (Dylan, Neil Young, Paul McCartney) and hip younger acts (Elvis Costello, The Style Council, Adam Ant, Thompson Twins). But Live Aid did have a diversity problem.

A photograph of Run-DMC performing at a Live Aid concert at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia in 1985.
Run-DMC performing at Live Aid in 1985.
Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

About a month before the show, legendary concert promoter Bill Graham said that “every major Black artist on the Billboard 200 chart and R&B chart” had been approached. Many artists, including Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, and Prince, had simply declined to perform. But others, including Dionne Warwick, said they’d never been invited. As the concert date grew closer, Live Aid organizers scrambled to add more Black artists, including The Four Tops, Tina Turner, and Patti LaBelle.

“After the concert, we were lambasted for not having enough Black artists on the bill. It became this anti-colonial diatribe, ‘You whites, telling us poor Black guys what to do,’” Midge Ure told the Independent. “It was unfair but it happened.”

The lasting impact of Live Aid remains a far greater source of controversy. In 1986, SPIN ran a story titled “Live Aid: The Terrible Truth” which claimed that food and aid money were bolstering the government of dictator Lt. Col. Mengistu Haile Mariam, the man most responsible for Ethiopia’s suffering. According to SPIN, Mengistu used food to lure people into camps that allowed his regime to forcefully relocate hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians. Mengistu reportedly also used Western aid to purchase arms from the Soviets to use in his fight against rebels.

In a 2005 piece for The Guardian, David Rieff paraphrased Ethiopia expert Alex de Waal and wrote that Live Aid cut the famine death toll by “between a quarter and a half.” “The problem is that it may have contributed to as many deaths,” Rieff added.

Geldof has always defended Live Aid’s use of funds. “I said as early as January 1985, I will shake hands with the devil on my left and on my right to get to the people we are meant to help,” he said in response to the SPIN exposé. Geldof later said that Live Aid was “almost perfect in what it achieved.” He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1986 in recognition of his work in helping Africa's starving population.

The Live Aid Legacy

One thing Live Aid definitely did was put Ethiopia on Americans' and Europeans' radars. It also created a new template for high-profile musical benefits. Farm Aid launched in 1985; three years later, in 1988, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Peter Gabriel, and others crossed the globe as part of the Human Rights Now! tour on behalf of Amnesty International. There was The Concert for New York City after 9/11 and The SARS Benefit Concert in 2003. In 2005, Geldof revisited the Live Aid model with Live 8, a series of concerts aimed at convincing the G8 leaders to forgive debt for African nations and enact fairer trade laws.

In 2007, Al Gore helped to organize Live Earth, which was essentially Live Aid for climate change. Geldof was critical of the event, which he said lacked “a final goal.” “I would only organize this if I could go on stage and announce concrete environmental measures from the American presidential candidates, Congress, or major corporations,” Geldof said.

Geldof made headlines again in March 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when he helped pop singer Rita Ora design an emblem to promote the WHO and UN’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Geldof gave Ora most of the credit for the logo. The man who mobilized the world for a single cause 35 years earlier also seemed less convinced that human beings—musicians or otherwise—were any match for humanity itself.

“The Achilles heel of humanity is its hubris,” Geldof said. “We think that we can dominate everything but nature just comes along and wipes us out.

“What’s positive is that people understand how fragile we are and they also understand the bravery of all the people who are working to help ... But that will fade over a very short period when we go back to the same old, same old. It’s simply a function of globalization and that’s not going anywhere.”

celebrities charity entertainment History music Music History News Pop Culture The '80s
arrow
Smart Shopping

7 Top-Rated Portable Air Conditioners You Can Buy Right Now

BY Hannah McDonald
June 18, 2020
Black + Decker/Amazon
Black + Decker/Amazon

The warmest months of the year are just around the corner (in the Northern Hemisphere, anyway), and things are about to get hot. To make indoor life feel a little more bearable, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the top-rated portable air conditioners you can buy online right now.

1. SereneLife 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner; $290

SereneLife air conditioner on Amazon.
SereneLife/Amazon

This device—currently the best-selling portable air conditioner on Amazon—is multifunctional, cooling the air while also working as a dehumidifier. Reviewers on Amazon praised this model for how easy it is to set up, but cautioned that it's not meant for large spaces. According to the manufacturer, it's designed to cool down rooms up to 225 square feet, and the most positive reviews came from people using it in their bedroom.

Buy it: Amazon

2. Black + Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Heater; $417

Black + Decker portable air conditioner
Black+Decker/Amazon

Black + Decker estimates that this combination portable air conditioner and heater can accommodate rooms up to 350 square feet, and it even comes with a convenient timer so you never have to worry about forgetting to turn it off before you leave the house. The setup is easy—the attached exhaust hose fits into most standard windows, and everything you need for installation is included. This model sits around four stars on Amazon, and it was also picked by Wirecutter as one of the best values on the market.

Buy it: Amazon

3. Mikikin Portable Air Conditioner Fan; $45

Desk air conditioner on Amazon
Mikikin/Amazon

This miniature portable conditioner, which is Amazon's top-selling new portable air conditioner release, is perfect to put on a desk or end table as you work or watch TV during those sweltering dog days. It's currently at a four-star rating on Amazon, and reviewers recommend filling the water tank with a combination of cool water and ice cubes for the best experience.

Buy it: Amazon

4. Juscool Portable Air Conditioner Fan; $56

Juscool portable air conditioner.
Juscool/Amazon

This tiny air conditioner fan, which touts a 4.6-star rating, is unique because it plugs in with a USB cable, so you can hook it up to a laptop or a wall outlet converter to try out any of its three fan speeds. This won't chill a living room, but it does fit on a nightstand or desk to help cool you down in stuffy rooms or makeshift home offices that weren't designed with summer in mind.

Buy it: Amazon

5. SHINCO 8000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner; $320

Shinco portable air conditioner
SHINCO/Amazon

This four-star-rated portable air conditioner is meant for rooms of up to 200 square feet, so think of it for a home office or bedroom. It has two fan speeds, and the included air filter can be rinsed out quickly underneath a faucet. There's also a remote control that lets you adjust the temperature from across the room. This is another one where you'll need a window nearby, but the installation kit and instructions are all included so you won't have to sweat too much over setting it up.

Buy it: Amazon

6. Honeywell MN Series Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier; $400

Honeywell air conditioner on Walmart.
Honeywell/Walmart

Like the other units on this list, Honeywell's portable air conditioner also acts as a dehumidifier or a standard fan when you just want some air to circulate. You can cool a 350-square-foot room with this four-star model, and there are four wheels at the bottom that make moving it from place to place even easier. This one is available on Amazon, too, but Walmart has the lowest price right now.

Buy it: Walmart

7. LG 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner; $699

LG Portable Air Conditioner.
LG/Home Depot

This one won't come cheap, but it packs the acclaim to back it up. It topped Wirecutter's list of best portable air conditioners and currently has a 4.5-star rating on Home Depot's website, with many of the reviews praising how quiet it is while it's running. It's one of the only models you'll find compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it can cool rooms up to 500 square feet. There's also the built-in timer, so you can program it to go on and off whenever you want.

Buy it: Home Depot

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Smart Shopping summer weather
arrow
music

Summer Soundtrack: 20 Great Songs From the Ultimate '80s Movies

BY Todd Gilchrist
June 25, 2020
Madonna in New York City circa 1984.
Madonna in New York City circa 1984.
Michael Putland/Getty Images

As familiar—even iconic—as many 1980s movies have become in audiences’ minds, there are always a handful that get overlooked, or thankfully rediscovered, thanks to re-releases and anniversaries.

Home video distributor Vinegar Syndrome recently issued the epic BMX-themed teen movie Rad on DVD and 4K; suffice it to say its most notable cultural footprint might be an early Lori Loughlin role as a biking prodigy, and the contribution of Real Life’s “Send Me An Angel” to playlists in an era where one-hit wonders seemed to dominate the airwaves. But especially during the heyday of teen-oriented movies, there are almost too many great songs to count (or remember) that started their lives onscreen opposite some important moment of romance, redemption, or inspiration—or in a classic '80s montage scene.

As the summer not-so-quietly continues to heat up, it felt like a good time to dig back into that rich library of ‘80s movies—most of them for, or about, teens—to look at the songs we’ve maybe long since forgotten that began their lives on an '80s movie soundtrack, or surged in popularity because of one.

While this is by no means a comprehensive list, it hopefully includes more than a few songs you forgot that you loved, alongside a whole bunch of others that were (and maybe still are) well-established staples of your musical diet.

1. “Cruel Summer” // Bananarama

Before The Karate Kid (1984) franchise became a clearinghouse for Peter Cetera ballads, the original film used Bananarama's perennial hot weather favorite as a centerpiece for young Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) martial arts-oriented life lessons.

2. “Invincible” // Pat Benatar

The Legend Of Billie Jean (1985) is a too-often-forgotten ‘80s teen movie—a thrilling, maddening, and inspiring story of standing up for yourself, and suffering the unfortunate consequences in a world where the deck is stacked against young women. The movie featured this absolute firestarter of a Pat Benatar song as its main theme.

3. “Take My Breath Away” // Berlin

What good is a playlist without a few detours into balladry? In Top Gun (1986) Berlin brought home young Maverick’s (Tom Cruise) fledgling romance with his instructor “Charlie” Blackwood (Kelly McGillis) with this synth-heavy love song.

4. “Somebody’s Baby” // Jackson Browne

Inheriting the bittersweet tone of ‘70s dramas while molding entertainment for (and about) teenage audiences in the early 1980s, Amy Heckerling’s Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982) holds up as one of the era’s most enduring and honest portraits of adolescent life, bolstered by a soundtrack full of classic pop tunes such as this Jackson Browne rocker.

5. “Shake It Up” // The Cars

The Last American Virgin (1982) might be the most underrated teen sex comedy of the 1980s, right down to its absolutely devastating ending. Its soundtrack juggles a remarkable breadth of tones, featuring everything from James Ingram’s earnest “Just Once” to The Cars’ bouncy earworm “Shake It Up.”

6. “Rhythm Of The Night” // DeBarge

Martial arts comedy The Last Dragon is memorable for a number of reasons, not the least of which this joyful R&B song by frequent '80s chart-toppers DeBarge. Lead singer El DeBarge would go on to have another soundtrack hit with his first solo tune, "Who's Johnny," which was featured in Short Circuit (1986).

7. “I Can Dream About You” // Dan Hartman

A good friend of mine danced to “Tonight Is What it Means To Be Young” from the Streets Of Fire (1984) soundtrack at his wedding. But for decidedly less formal occasions, Dan Hartman’s blue-eyed soul single remains the standout from this mid-‘80s musical directed by Walter Hill (The Warriors).

8. “Into The Groove” // Madonna

Madonna was only beginning her record-breaking run as a female pop star when she appeared in the Susan Seidelman dramedy Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), but she managed to supply a slinky dance floor classic as one of the film’s lasting legacies.

9. “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” // Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

As tempted as we were to add Patrick Swayze’s “She’s Like The Wind,” there’s just no substitute for the main theme to Dirty Dancing. It’s guaranteed to set a dance floor—and your heart—on fire.

10. “If You Leave” // Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark

Within two or three movies, Molly Ringwald became either the girl you wanted or the girl you to wanted to be. In Pretty In Pink, she finds love as Andie while her best guy friend Duckie (Jon Cryer) pines not-so-silently by her side, while heartfelt songs like this one nudge both of them toward the partners they’re meant to be with.

11. “Neutron Dance” // Pointer Sisters

Harold Faltermeyer's instrumental "Axel F” became as much of a hit as any of the pop songs on the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack. But this Pointer Sisters hit, which is full of irreverent energy, easily became as synonymous with Eddie Murphy’s wisecracking cop as Faltermeyer’s theme.

12. “Catch Me (I’m Falling)” // Pretty Poison

Jon Cryer played a stock broker on the run from the mob in Hiding Out, a 1987 back-to-high-school comedy that’s mostly unworthy of rediscovery outside of Pretty Poison’s catchy Top 10 pop hit from its soundtrack.

13. “Let’s Go Crazy” // Prince

Featuring not only probably the best soundtrack of the 1980s, but one of the best of all time—not to mention one of the best-sellingPurple Rain, Prince’s film debut, is stacked with both memorable and iconic musical moments. But this opener, played as Prince, Apollonia (Apollonia Kotero), his band, and his competitors reveal their ambitions and real selves, sets the stage for melodrama that feels quintessentially ‘80s and yet endures today with vibrancy and peerless musicality.

14. “Send Me An Angel” // Real Life

If your childhood ambition wasn't already to become a BMX superstar, surely watching the sports movie Rad (1986) led many of you to dream of a choreographed dance where you and your dream girl (or boy) derail a high school dance with some sick freestyle moves. No? Well, either way, this song slaps.

15. “Maniac” // Michael Sembello

It’s no surprise that a movie about a dance features some great music to dance to. But this banger from Flashdance was originally inspired by a slasher movie, until producer Phil Ramone encouraged Michael Sembello to rewrite it for something a bit more upbeat.

16. “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” // Simple Minds

John Hughes movies absolutely dominated, and defined, stories about teenagers in the 1980s. The Breakfast Club virtually set teenage personalities in stone, especially after this Simple Minds song supplied a soundtrack to the most desperate need in their young lives—to be remembered, no matter what.

17. “True” // Spandau Ballet

Two great stories converge in John Hughes’s 1984 comedy Sixteen Candles: young Sam’s (Molly Ringwald) forgotten birthday and Farmer Ted’s (Anthony Michael Hall) realization that he doesn’t need to be an insufferable jerk to connect with girls. They culminate in Sam getting her birthday wish, a kiss from dream guy Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling), all to Spandau Ballet’s enduring, midtempo pop song.

18. “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” // Starship

Mannequin is honestly only a few notches higher than Weekend At Bernies in terms of “high-concept” '80s comedies (starring Andrew McCarthy), but this hit for the ever-evolving Starship delivers a wonderful, feel-good oomph to the adventures of an ambitious artist (McCarthy) and the reanimated department store mannequin (Kim Cattrall) who becomes his muse.

19. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” // Tears For Fears

Martha Coolidge’s Real Genius is one of those movies everyone loves but often gets forgotten in the conversation about the ‘80s great comedies. Tears For Fears’s worldwide chart-climber perfectly captures the film’s sociopolitical undertones.

20. “Let’s Hear It For The Boy” // Deniece Williams

1980s soundtracks were positively dominated by Kenny Loggins, from Caddyshack to Top Gun to Footloose. But the original drama about small-town kids defying their parents to learn how to dance boasted a high number of hits in addition to Loggins’s title track, such as this exuberant R&B single from Deniece Williams.

entertainment Lists Movies music News Pop Culture The '80s
MENTAL FLOSS
ABOUT RSS CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY COOKIE POLICY TERMS OF SERVICE
FLOOR8 12UP 90MIN
Subscribe to our Newsletter!
SIGN UP NOW
FLOOR8 12UP 90MIN