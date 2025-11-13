Every Upcoming Stephen King Movie and TV Show in Development

Stephen King’s stories keep crawling out of the pages and into both film and TV. There are still many of his novels and short stories that Hollywood hasn’t tackled yet. Some of the upcoming adaptations have been in development for years, while others jumped into production fast, with the source material having been released relatively recently.

For longtime fans of his work, it gives you plenty to look forward to. Here, we have listed every upcoming King adaptation actively in development.

Carrie (TV Show)

The TV show adaptation of Carrie wrapped filming in October 2025 and is likely to drop on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2026. This is the fourth King adaptation by Mike Flanagan, who previously did Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck.

The novel was published in 1974 and tells the story of Carrie White, a bullied high school girl who discovers she has telekinetic powers just as she’s being pushed to the edge. It’s King’s first published novel and also one of the most iconic. This will be the first time it’ll be adapted into a TV show, having received four previous movie adaptations.

The Stand (Movie)

The novel of the same name was published in 1978 and stands as one of King’s most ambitious works. It is a post-apocalyptic epic about a deadly virus, where in the aftermath, the survivors band into different factions with different motives.

In June 2025, Deadline reported that Doug Liman was set to direct a new feature film adaptation for Paramount Pictures, but there haven’t been any updates since. Previous adaptations include a 2020 limited series. Turning The Stand into a single feature film is an ambitious idea. The novel’s scope is huge, with many characters, vast lore, and multiple locations, so it’ll be interesting to see how the team pulls this off.

The Dark Tower (TV Show)

Here’s one that feels like it’s been in the works forever. The Dark Tower is a series of eight (or more) novels by King that contain all of fantasy, western, horror, and science fiction elements, a mix that worked really well thanks to the quality of its writing.

Many fans consider it his magnum opus, but past attempts to adapt it have stumbled, like the 2017 movie, which was intended to be the first of many, but that never came to fruition.

In December 2022, it was announced that Flanagan had acquired the rights to develop a television series based on the books, with plans for a multi-season release, as reported by Variety.

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon (Movie)

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon was published in 1999, and is a psychological horror tale about a 9-year-old girl who gets lost in the woods and begins a surreal journey, where her favourite baseball player, Tom Gordon, becomes a symbol of hope.

In July 2025, it was announced that Lionsgate gained the rights and brought on JT Mollner to both write and direct the movie adaptation. Mollner also wrote 2025’s The Long Walk, a King adaptation that was met with acclaim.

The Talisman (TV Show)

The Talisman is a collaboration novel between King and Peter Straub, which was published in 1984. It’s a fantasy story about a 12‐year-old boy who goes on an epic journey to save his mother, all while crossing into parallel worlds. It’s long been considered difficult to adapt, mostly because of its scope and weirdness.

Alas, in 2021, it was reported that Amblin Entertainment would develop it as a Netflix show with the Duffer Brothers helping with development and producing the series. Since then, there have not been many major updates. The Duffers recently signed a new deal with Paramount, casting doubt on The Talisman.

Fairy Tale (TV Show)

The novel Fairy Tale was published in 2022. Soon after, news broke out that acclaimed filmmaker Paul Greengrass (known for the Jason Bourne films, amongst others) would adapt it into a film adaptation. But by 2024, the project shifted into a 10-episode series, with showrunner J.H. Wyman on board.

The story is about a teen who travels to an alternate world to save his dog. It’s also more fantasy/adventure than straight horror. The pivot to TV format could suggest that the creators see its potential in longer storytelling rather than just forcing it into one film.

Billy Summers (Movie)

Billy Summers is another potential adaptation that has undergone some changes. In February 2022, it was reported that the novel of the same name would be adapted into a 10-episode limited television series with executive producers J.J. Abrams and Stephen King.

Then, one year later, it was announced that Warner Bros. acquired the project and was developing it into a feature film. The film was set to be produced by Abrams’s Bad Robot banner and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, but there haven’t been any updates since.

This is another one of King’s more recent novels, having been published in 2021. It follows an assassin who only kills bad guys and wants to leave the business. But a job comes in that seems perfect until it isn’t, and changes the trajectory of Billy’s life.

Mister Yummy (Movie)

Mister Yummy is a short horror story by King, first published in his 2015 collection titled The Bazaar of Bad Dreams. The plot involves a depressed man who has a wish-fulfilling creature hiding in his apartment.

In November 2025, Intrinsic Value Films began sales of a film adaptation for Mister Yummy at the American Film Market, with a screenplay written by Troy Blake. It’s in very early stages, and not much more information has been shared as of yet.

Cujo (Movie)

The novel Cujo was published in 1981, and it also received a film adaptation rather quickly in 1983. The book told the terrifying story of a rabid dog terrorizing a mother and son who are trapped in their car.

In March 2025, word got out that Netflix was developing a remake of the movie with producer Roy Lee. It’s interesting to note that The Hollywood Reporter’s report announced this as being a remake of the movie, rather than another adaptation of the novel.