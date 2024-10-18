The 19 Best States For Fall Road Trips
There’s nothing quite like peeping peak foliage, dashing through a corn maze, and spending an afternoon at an apple orchard to celebrate autumn—and in some of these top states for fall road trips, you can do all three.
Where is the best place in the United States to experience fall? Maybe you love the golden hues of peak foliage against the rustic barns and covered bridges of rural New England. Or perhaps you want a more panoramic view of nature in flux from one of the mountains of Oregon or Washington state. You could be the type to get into the particularly frenzied college football fever way down South. An off-the-beaten-path option might be Tulsa, Oklahoma, a historic outpost of German emigration that, for 45 years, has hosted one of the top-rated Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S.
If any of these top your autumn travel wish list, though, you are doing fall wrong, according to the folks at Coworking Café. The website—whose main draw is a searchable directory for coworking spaces but which maintains a side hustle of place-based content—has tallied several data points to compile a ranking of fall destination states, assigning each a numeric point value.
Coworking Café data scientists counted entertainment options (the numbers of fall festivals, apple orchards, corn mazes, wineries, hayrides, and restaurants), climate and nature benefits (average fall temperatures and numbers of days of peak foliage, hiking trails, scenic drives, and state and national parks) and accessibility factors (coworking spaces per capita, gas prices, regional prices of goods in general against national averages, number of free wi-fi spots, and quality of roads as rated by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics).
Coming in at No. 1 is New York. Why does it seem so inviting? The state leads the nation in apple orchards (with 282), corn mazes (64) and hayrides (100). The No. 2 pick is Virginia, which has the most fall festivals (74) and scenic drives (227). In third place is California, which tops all others in hiking trails (13,745), state parks (280) and, of course, wineries (4,054). Oregon and Texas tied in their total scores. A complete list of states with selected metrics is below.
Rank
State
No. of Peak Foliage Days
No. of National Parks
No. of Fall Festivals
No. of Wineries
1
New York
31
24
54
437
2
Virginia
34
22
74
374
3
California
17
9
52
4054
4
North Carolina
33
10
32
170
5
Michigan
34
5
27
243
6
Pennsylvania
17
19
63
386
7
Ohio
17
8
39
327
8
Massachusetts
34
16
23
66
9
Indiana
34
3
31
112
10
Maryland
33
18
53
106
11
Illinois
34
2
31
116
12
Tennessee
17
13
22
66
13
Minnesota
34
5
12
89
14
Georgia
16
11
54
114
15
New Jersey
33
9
29
68
16
Florida
10
11
28
76
17
Missouri
34
7
29
149
18
Oregon
17
5
16
604
18
Texas
10
14
42
487
Discover More Fun Travel Tips: