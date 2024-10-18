The 19 Best States For Fall Road Trips

Where is the best place in the United States to experience fall? Maybe you love the golden hues of peak foliage against the rustic barns and covered bridges of rural New England. Or perhaps you want a more panoramic view of nature in flux from one of the mountains of Oregon or Washington state. You could be the type to get into the particularly frenzied college football fever way down South. An off-the-beaten-path option might be Tulsa, Oklahoma, a historic outpost of German emigration that, for 45 years, has hosted one of the top-rated Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S.

If any of these top your autumn travel wish list, though, you are doing fall wrong, according to the folks at Coworking Café. The website—whose main draw is a searchable directory for coworking spaces but which maintains a side hustle of place-based content—has tallied several data points to compile a ranking of fall destination states, assigning each a numeric point value.

Coworking Café data scientists counted entertainment options (the numbers of fall festivals, apple orchards, corn mazes, wineries, hayrides, and restaurants), climate and nature benefits (average fall temperatures and numbers of days of peak foliage, hiking trails, scenic drives, and state and national parks) and accessibility factors (coworking spaces per capita, gas prices, regional prices of goods in general against national averages, number of free wi-fi spots, and quality of roads as rated by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics).

Coming in at No. 1 is New York. Why does it seem so inviting? The state leads the nation in apple orchards (with 282), corn mazes (64) and hayrides (100). The No. 2 pick is Virginia, which has the most fall festivals (74) and scenic drives (227). In third place is California, which tops all others in hiking trails (13,745), state parks (280) and, of course, wineries (4,054). Oregon and Texas tied in their total scores. A complete list of states with selected metrics is below.

Rank State No. of Peak Foliage Days No. of National Parks No. of Fall Festivals No. of Wineries 1 New York 31 24 54 437 2 Virginia 34 22 74 374 3 California 17 9 52 4054 4 North Carolina 33 10 32 170 5 Michigan 34 5 27 243 6 Pennsylvania 17 19 63 386 7 Ohio 17 8 39 327 8 Massachusetts 34 16 23 66 9 Indiana 34 3 31 112 10 Maryland 33 18 53 106 11 Illinois 34 2 31 116 12 Tennessee 17 13 22 66 13 Minnesota 34 5 12 89 14 Georgia 16 11 54 114 15 New Jersey 33 9 29 68 16 Florida 10 11 28 76 17 Missouri 34 7 29 149 18 Oregon 17 5 16 604 18 Texas 10 14 42 487

