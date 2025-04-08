Fiji Is Asking Tourists to ‘Give Back’ 1 Hour of Their Vacation

Of all the dream travel destinations out there, Fiji is a top pick for many. The archipelago country located in the South Pacific Ocean boasts plenty of breathtaking sites and fun attractions, like the Kula Wild Adventure Park and Natadola Beach. Now, in addition to taking time to unwind, Fiji is asking its tourists to give back on their next vacation.

According to Travel + Leisure, the island nation’s new tourism initiative is called Loloma Hour. Visitors are encouraged to donate an hour of their trip to the country’s sustainability efforts, whether it’s through cleaning beaches, planting mangrove trees, or even diving with sharks. Each activity falls into one or more of four categories: Giving Back to Wildlife, Giving Back to the Community, Giving Back to the Coastline, and Giving Back to the Reef. More than 20 local businesses, including resorts, dive shops, and hotels, are partnering with the Fijian government to make the project possible.

Loloma Hour comes at a time when Fiji faces increased environmental concerns. The destination attracted a record 1 million tourists in 2024 (about a six percent increase from 2023), contributing to its overall carbon footprint. Due to pollution and climate change, the country’s natural wonders like the Cakaulevu Reef—one of the largest continuous barrier reefs in the world—are at serious risk.

With Loloma Hour, Fiji is using an innovative strategy to combat these problems. Instead of turning away the increasing number of tourists, the government is aiming to provide them with experiences that are both fulfilling and beneficial to the environment.

Fiji has been a long-time advocate for sustainability. In 2023, the country laid out its dedication to expanding renewable energy sources in its Renewable Energy Integration Investment Plan. It also has entirely separate policy devoted to ocean management.

