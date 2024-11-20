Migrating to Bluesky? This Extension Finds Your X Followers on the App

Many users of X (formerly Twitter) are fed up with the site’s changes, from questionable blocking features to the blue checkmark fiasco. As a result, users are flocking to Bluesky, a similar platform created by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Of course, looking for your X followers is a daunting—and annoying—task. Luckily, an extension is making the search easier.

The add-on, Sky Follower Bridge, lets you instantly find and follow users from your X account on Bluesky. Life Hacker reports that Kawamata Ryo is the developer behind the extension. You won’t be able to use the plug-in through mobile devices; it’s only available on Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. The Sky Follower Bridge website recommends people download the Chrome version because it is continuously updated.

Sky Follower Bridge is pretty simple to use. First, go to your Following page on X from your desktop. Click the Sky Follower Bridge icon on your browser, then sign into or create your account for Bluesky. At this point, click “Find Bluesky Users” to start the search. The extension finds Bluesky profiles by cross-referencing the Bluesky API, or application programming interface. When the scan is done, click “View Detected Users” to find matches. The extension should display the Options page with all the Bluesky accounts it found. Finally, you can click “Follow on Bluesky” or “Follow All” to connect with users.

If you’d like a visual of the process, check out the video below:

Although Bluesky is much newer than X, CNET reports it has already racked up 20 million users, often gaining over 1 million per day since the U.S. presidential election. It’s also highly ranked in the free app section of the U.S. App Store for iPhone users. Even celebrities like Star Wars legend Mark Hamill and renowned horror author Stephen King joined the growing platform.

Read More About the Internet:

manual