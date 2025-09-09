‘Ghosted’ Sweethearts Bring the Horrors of Modern Dating to the Candy Aisle

Sweethearts had their start in 1847, when a Boston pharmacist got inspired by lozenges. Since then, the candies have been the quintessential Valentine’s Day treat for people across the U.S. This year, the product is taking a spooky turn with “ghosted” hearts that say nothing at all.

A Classic Candy Gets a Vengeful Makeover

Malte Mueller/GettyImages

Out of the chaos of online dating comes a treat for those who feel like they’ve been wronged. For $7.99, you can buy someone a limited-edition box of Ghosted Sweethearts. These candies are shaped like the regular Sweethearts you know and love, but they’re meant to be gifted to people who’ve ghosted you.

In this context, the term ghosted refers to when someone suddenly stops communicating with another person (usually while dating) without providing any explanation. The practice is pretty popular: According to the Thriving Center of Psychology, 84 percent of Gen Z and Millennials reported that they’ve been ghosted, and many said it doesn’t feel good when a romantic interest suddenly disappears.

Now the candy industry is monetizing that heartbreak. The Ghosted Sweethearts perfectly capture the soul-crushing feeling with blank white candy hearts. In case the subtext isn’t clear to the giftee, the red box they come in reads, “Messages that disappeared like you did.”

If you buy the Ghosted Sweethearts on the official website, your order will ship one to two weeks after purchase. You will also receive an email with a code and a link, which you can share with your intended recipient if you don’t have their address. The code can then be used to redeem the box of candy. Codes expire on October 31, 2025.