Starbucks’s Best Fall Frappuccino Is Off Menu—Here’s How to Order It

Fall is nearly in full swing—that means it’s time for autumn beverages like pumpkin spice and maple lattes. While these drinks are easy enough to find this time of year, one of the season’s best treats requires a little more effort to obtain. Starbuck’s Pumpkin Cookie Crumble Frappuccino doesn’t appear on the chain’s official menus, but ordering one is fairly simple if you know what to say.

How to Order the Pumpkin Cookie Crumble Frappuccino

According to Tasting Table (and much of the internet), the Pumpkin Cookie Crumble Frappuccino has gone viral. It has everything for those with a sweet tooth: white mocha sauce, pumpkin sauce, chocolate cookie pieces, and whipped cream.

Although the Pumpkin Cookie Crumble Frappuccino isn’t part of Starbucks’s menu, you can still order it. However, since the drink is not an official item, you’ll have to provide some specific instructions to the Starbucks employee behind the counter.

Barista @jessnicole on TikTok provided some helpful tips for ordering a Pumpkin Cookie Crumble Frappuccino while also demonstrating how to make one. The drink is closest to a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, so you can start by asking for that with no mocha or mocha drizzle. You’ll then need to ask the barista to add pumpkin sauce and white mocha sauce with pumpkin drizzle on the top and bottom.

Make sure to adjust the number of pumps you ask for according to the size you order, as the drink may be too overpowering or too watered-down otherwise; it’s common for people to ask for two pumps when ordering a venti, but just one may be fine in a smaller beverage.

Starbucks’s secret menu has gone mainstream recently. Earlier this year, the coffee chain acknowledged certain unofficial items for the first time and made them easy to order through the app. Here’s how you can get your hands on delicious fan-made favorites, from Cookies on Top to Dragonfruit Glow-Up.