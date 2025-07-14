Starbucks Just Made Its Most Popular Secret Menu Drinks Easier to Order

The secret menu at Starbucks isn’t much of a secret. Items like the Ghostbusters Frappuccino and the Puppuccino aren’t listed with the rest of the chain’s official beverages, but they’re available to any customer who knows how to order them. Now Starbucks is making its most popular off-menu items more accessible than ever by listing them on its app for the first time.

Rewards members can now visit the Starbucks app to find the coffee giant’s top drink customizations, which range from altered fan-favorite menu items to completely new concoctions. To order a secret menu drink via the app, first go to the “Offers” tab and select the drink you want. If you don’t have a Starbucks Rewards account, making one is simple. All you have do is open the app, hit “Create account,” and type in your information. You’ll also need to make sure the app knows which Starbucks is nearest to you. The secret menu is only available at participating stores, and products may vary across locations.

According to People, there are four cold secret menu drinks in the app, and they each offer something unique. Cookies On Top is meant for cookies and cream fanatics: It’s a cold brew mixed with two pumps of vanilla syrup and topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and cookie crumble. On the fruitier side is the Dragonfruit Glow-Up, a blend of the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher and peach juice, also adorned with vanilla cold foam. The Just Add White Mocha puts a rich twist on the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso by incorporating white chocolate mocha sauce and vanilla cold foam. And finally, there's the Lemon, Tea & Pearls, which combines black tea, lemonade, and raspberry-flavored popping pearls. Get these while you can, as Starbucks will be rotating the special drinks on a regular basis.

From July 14 to 20, you can submit your favorite customized drink to Starbucks’s secret menu contest. Winners will be featured on the Starbucks secret menu from August 18 to 25 and win $5000, with a chance to win a grand prize of $25,000. And you don’t even have to make a purchase to enter.

Care to take a walk down memory lane? Here are 11 discontinued Starbucks drinks you may remember.

Read More About Coffee: