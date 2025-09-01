This 3-Ingredient Maple Latte Is the Ultimate Fall Beverage

There’s nothing like snuggling up with a warm drink at the first sign of fall weather. The pumpkin spice latte is a classic option, but if you’re looking for a different way to welcome the season, this maple latte recipe from The Slow Roasted Italian is just as comforting. It comes together in minutes using items you likely already have at home.

Maple Latte Ingredients

You only need three ingredients to whip up this hot beverage:

Coffee

Maple Syrup

Milk

High-quality components, such as freshly-ground coffee beans and Grade A maple syrup, will yield the best-tasting drink. It’s the perfect way to get your morning caffeine fix with a delicious maple twist.

How to Make a Maple Latte at Home

Begin the process by making one shot of espresso, or three quarters of a cup of strongly brewed coffee, then pour the liquid into a mug. Then you can add the desired amount of maple syrup; it’s best to start with one tablespoon of syrup per serving and continue adding it little by little to suit your taste. Stir the liquids together until they are well combined.

Cavan Images / Dorene Hookey/GettyImages

Now, use a saucepan to heat three quarters of a cup of milk over medium heat, waiting 3 to 4 minutes until small bubbles form along the edges. Froth the milk until it’s light and foamy; a manual milk frother or electric hand mixer should do the trick. If you don’t own either item, you can use a whisk, though it’ll take more time. You can also pour the milk into a jar and shake it for about 30 to 60 seconds, until it becomes frothy.

Slowly pour the milk into your cup and add your desired toppings. Fox and Briar recommends adding a dash of any of these spices on top of the foam, or mixing them directly into your drink:

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Allspice

Cloves

The maple latte isn’t the only coffee trend that’s perfect for fall. Hot versions of the viral banana bread latte and cloud coffee are also ideal accompaniments to sweater weather.