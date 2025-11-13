8 Goldfish Flavors That Never Should Have Been Retired

Since their introduction in 1962, Pepperidge Farm’s Goldfish crackers have delighted kids and grownups of all ages as a quick and savory snack that’s cute and cuddly. In fact, its slogan is “The Snack that Smiles Back.”

Over the last 60 years, the trusty and time-tested cheddar cheese flavor has been an icon in the snack game. But dozens upon dozens of Goldfish flavors have failed to gain popularity—even with a loyal fanbase.

Pepperidge Farm is known for bringing once-discontinued flavors back to grocery store shelves across the country, so there’s always a chance your old favorites could return one day. (The snack cereal company revived Old Bay-flavored Goldfish a few years after it was taken off the market, for example). As such, it’s important to stay vigilant and keep your hopes up that one day your favorite retired flavor might make its comeback.

Keep reading to find our picks for Goldfish flavors that never should have been retired.

Goldfish Flavor Blasted Sour Slammin' Cream and Onion

In 2018, Pepperidge Farm discovered a batch of whey powder used to create seasoning for Goldfish Flavored Blasted Sour Slammin' Cream and Onion crackers may have contained salmonella, a bacteria that causes food poisoning.

The flavor was thus recalled and removed from store shelves; it was discontinued shortly after. In fact, three other flavors—Flavored Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar and Pretzel, and Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar—were recalled and taken off the market, as well.

Goldfish Puffs

Instead of the dense and crispy crackers we know and love, Pepperidge Farm introduced the light and airy Goldfish Puffs in 2013. The savory treats came in assorted flavors, like cheddar bacon, barbecue, mega cheese, and buffalo win. They were created to compete with puffy snacks like Cheetos Puffs and Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar Puffs, among others. But Pepperidge Farm retired the puffed snacks six years later due to low sales in 2019.

PhysEdibles Goldfish

PhysEdibles Goldfish—made from whole-grains—were vanilla-flavored animal crackers that were baked with a sweet taste. The creatures were depicted doing various athletic activities like playing football, basketball, and baseball, among other sports. (The term PhysEdibles is a play on words of physical education or PhysEd.) The snacks were discontinued sometime during the early 2020s.

Princess Goldfish

Princess Goldfish were traditional cheddar-flavored crackers that were dyed pink with fairytale packaging. They were released as a Target exclusive in 2014; Pepperidge Farm rolled out Princess Goldfish to other store shelves across the country a year later before they were ultimately retired in 2019.

Goldfish Flavor Blasted Grahams

Goldfish Flavor Blasted Grahams were launched as sweet and savory treats that came in two flavors: Vanilla Cupcake and Xtra Chocolatey. It was believed Pepperidge Farm launched the treats during the early 2010s to compete with Teddy Grahams, which were created by Nabisco. Despite its fanbase, Pepperidge Farm discontinued Goldfish Flavor Blasted Grahams sometime during the early 2020s.

Goldfish Mac & Cheese

To compete with Kraft Mac & Cheese, Pepperidge Farm introduced Goldfish Mac & Cheese in 2013. It featured macaroni pasta pieces in the shape of Goldfish that came with a powdered cheese mixture in an assortment of flavors—including cheddar, cheesy pizza, butter parmesan, and nacho cheese. Goldfish Mac & Cheese was discontinued sometime during the 2010s.

Giant Sandwich Crackers

In 2002, Pepperidge Farm released Giant Goldfish Sandwich Crackers to grocery stores nationwide. The snacks contained either peanut butter or cheese sandwiched between two large versions of the cheddar Goldfish crackers.

By 2004, the snack company introduced smaller versions called Goldfish Sandwich Snackers that came in three flavors: original crackers with cheese, original crackers with peanut butter, and cheddar crackers with peanut butter. Both versions of the snack were retired by the end of the 2010s.

Smoky and Barbecue

Smoky and Barbecue Goldfish were two of the first five original flavors when the snack was introduced in 1962. However, over its more than 60-year history, the other three flavors (original, or lightly salted, cheese, and pizza) remained, while smoky and barbecue was retired. Smoky was described as having an “authentic wood-fire taste,” according to History Oasis.