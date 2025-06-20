Heinz Is Officially Team Breakfast Ketchup, With a New Bottle to Prove It

Many would agree that ketchup pairs well with foods like french fries, hot dogs, and burgers. A smaller group swears that the condiment is also an essential part of a complete breakfast. Although this take continues to be controversial, one of the most famous ketchup brands has come out in favor of it.

According to Food & Wine, Heinz has officially rebranded its ketchup for the first time in 150 years. The formula itself hasn’t changed; the Heinz website states that it’s the same classic recipe consumers are familiar with, except now it comes in a new bottle labeled “Breakfast Ketchup.” As contentious as the idea is, dredging bacon and eggs in the tomato-based condiment is more common than you might think. Heinz provided a statement to Food & Wine, saying that one in four people opt for using ketchup as part of their morning meal.

Ketchup: It’s what’s for breakfast. | Heinz

“Go to any diner or breakfast spot in America, and you’ll almost certainly find a bottle of ketchup on the table,” associate brand communications director at Heinz, Jamie Mack, told the outlet, “Yet, the question of whether ketchup belongs on breakfast foods is highly debated. Now, we’re taking a stand to show the world that Heinz ketchup is the perfect breakfast accoutrement.”

Heinz’s breakfast-centric labels will either appear on the classic plastic containers or limited-edition glass maple syrup bottles when they’re officially released. The former will likely appear in 100 Waffle House locations nationwide, while the latter will be sent to approximately 50 local diners in Dallas, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and across Florida.

Glass maple syrup bottles with tiny handles on the neck are associated with the most important meal of the day for many, so they were a smart choice for the new campaign. But why do those bottles have such small handles in the first place? One theory is that they’re modeled after the much larger stoneware that was used to store liquids centuries ago. Maple syrup packagers simply shrunk down this design—handle and all—to evoke a sense of nostalgia in customers.

