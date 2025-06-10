Is There a Difference Between Italian and American Nutella?

The spreadable and delectable Nutella may have originated in Italy, but it’s become a staple in many American households. That said, some swear that the North American version, which is made in Canada and Mexico, is noticeably different from the original. So is there any truth to this hazelnut-flavored conspiracy theory?

Based on anecdotal evidence, many describe European Nutella as being darker with less sugar, a stronger nutty flavor, and lighter notes of chocolate. Meanwhile, some say the North American product is more oily and not as dense as its Italian counterpart.

If the formulas are indeed different, you wouldn’t know it from the packaging. According to the European Nutella bottle, 13 percent of the product is hazelnut, while 7.4 percent is cocoa. The North American version doesn’t disclose proportion details. The serving sizes also vary by region: it’s 15 grams in Europe and 37 grams (two tablespoons) in the U.S.

Other than those differences, each spread lists the same ingredients: sugar, palm oil, hazelnuts, skim milk powder, cocoa, lecithin (a fatty substance, usually derived from soybeans, used as an emulsifier), and vanillin (an artificial flavor).

The ingredient lists may be identical, but many consumers still insist that the product tastes different on opposite sides of the Atlantic—possibly because the proportions vary. In a blind taste test, Serious Eats reported that all four participants “could [...] accurately tell the difference, noting that [the American] one ‘tasted like sugar’ and the other ‘like hazelnuts.’” Some professional chefs, like Giorgio Rapicavoli of Luca Osteria in Florida, also say they prefer Italian Nutella’s more pronounced hazelnut flavor.

Regardless of its sugar-forward taste, the North American Nutella still has a devoted fan base. By 2017, it had gained enough popularity to earn a dedicated cafe in Chicago serving pancakes, waffles, croissants, and other treats made with the hazelnut spread. Another Nutella cafe opened at the Union Square shop in New York City in 2018, though it only lasted until 2021.

In recent Nutella-related news, Ferrero is planning to release a roasted peanut version in spring of 2026. The new product will be the Nutella brand’s first in 60 years.

