This Chef-Approved Sweet Potato Soup Will Steal the Show This Thanksgiving

Temperatures have dropped across the country, and they’re only going to go down from here as we enter the holiday season. With Thanksgiving just over a week away, you might still be scrambling to figure out your last-minute sides. Whether you’re hosting family and friends at your place or want to contribute to the gathering you’re attending, there’s nothing like a delicious side to bring people together.

Thanks to Nora Kaywin, a chef at the Institute of Culinary Education, finding a yummy side that’s anything but basic has never been easier. The Sweet Potato & Kabocha Squash Soup Citrus Cream combines flavors of zesty, sweet, and savory, and even if you’re not a pro in the kitchen, you’ll convince your loved ones otherwise with this recipe.

Sweet Potato & Kabocha Squash Soup Citrus Cream | The Institute of Culinary Education

Ingredients

Note: This recipe serves four.

Soup

2/3 pound sweet potatoes

1 pound kabocha squash

1.4 cups canola oil

3 tablespoons coconut oil

1 cup Vidalia onions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

2 cans unsweetened coconut milk

1-2 cups vegetable stock

Half an orange, zest and juice

Half a lemon, zest and juice

2 tablespoons honey

Salt to taste

Citrus Cream

1/4 cup crème fraiche

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon orange zest

How to Make the Soup

Note: You will need an immersion blender for this recipe.

Your first step in prepping your soup is to preheat your oven to 400°F and peel and slice your sweet potatoes and squash. Before starting up your pot of soup, you’ll want to get these vegetables in the oven to roast. Toss your sweet potatoes and squash with oil and spread in a single layer on a tray. They’ll be ready when they’re soft.

Now you’re ready to heat up coconut oil in a large pot and add in your onions. Add grated ginger and cook until you smell a yummy aroma. Then, you’ll add your turmeric, along with your sweet potatoes and squash. Next will be your zest and juice of the orange and lemon, followed by coconut milk and enough vegetable stock to cover the vegetables.

Your pot can cook uncovered for 20 minutes, allowing the ingredients to simmer. Next, puree the ingredients with an immersion blender. Add salt, and if desired, honey.

How to Make the Citrus Cream

The citrus cream is the easiest part. All you’ll have to do is combine crème fraiche, orange zest, and lemon zest in a mixing bowl. Add salt to your discretion.

Tips From the Chef

Along with the recipe, Kaywin shares a few quick tips when preparing and making this side dish:

Pick a nice, ripe squash. These will be the sweetest. To choose which kabocha will be sweet and ripe in the pile at the grocery store, select one that is heavy for its size, dark green, and has a stem that is dry and clean. If you can’t find a kabocha squash, other winter gourds such as pie pumpkins, butternut, honeynut, or acorn squash would be a lovely replacement. When adding the vegetable stock to the soup, add a little at a time. More can always be added after blending to achieve the desired thickness. If the soup is too thin for your liking, return it to the stove after blending and simmer gently to reduce and thicken.

Step-by-Step Directions

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Peel and dice the sweet potatoes and squash. Toss with canola oil and spread in a single layer on a parchment-lined sheet tray. Roast until soft.

In a large pot, heat coconut oil and add Vidalia onions. Caramelize lightly.

Add grated ginger and sauté until aromatic.

Add turmeric and the sweet potato and squash mixture.

Add zest and juice of the orange and lemon.

Pour in coconut milk, and add enough vegetable stock to cover the vegetables.

Allow to simmer uncovered for 20 minutes until flavors have melded, then puree with an immersion blender.

Adjust flavor with salt and, if needed, honey.

Make the citrus cream: combine crème fraiche, orange zest, and lemon zest in a small mixing bowl. Season with salt to taste.

To serve: garnish each bowl of soup with a dollop of citrus cream.

You can make more recipes like this one at the Institute of Culinary Education's campuses in Los Angeles and New York City.