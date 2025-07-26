Turn Your Leftover Watermelon Into a Refreshing Summer Drink

There’s nothing like biting into a cold, juicy slice of watermelon when the heat is unbearable and the air feels like soup. But a giant watermelon is often too much for one person to handle—which can lead to a lot of the fruit going to waste.

Even if you pre-slice it, store it in properly, and tell yourself you’ll snack on it “all week,” there’s a good chance you’ll look in your fridge four days later and see a giant bowl of watermelon that’s just starting to look a little too soft. This is your sign to grab the blender and turn all that leftover watermelon into a tasty beverage.

Two Easy Watermelon Drink Recipes

There are several ways to transform your watermelon into a drink. These two, courtesy of Allrecipes, are delightfully simple and delicious.

Watermelon Slushy

If you need something cold and refreshing, this is the perfect recipe. Just blend these ingredients together:

Cubed seedless watermelon

Ice cubes

Fresh lime juice

White sugar

A pinch of salt

If you want the watermelon flavor to be even stronger, try freezing the melon cubes ahead of time and skipping the ice.

Watermelon Agua Fresca

This one feels like a bit of an elevated summer treat. All you need to do is blend cubed watermelon with cold water, stir in sugar, and pour over muddled lime and mint. You can even strain the watermelon blend for extra smoothness, if you’re feeling fancy.

Other Ways to Use Leftover Watermelon

Once you’ve mastered the drinks, try one of these easy watermelon recipes:

Watermelon popsicles: Simply blend the watermelon with lime juice and honey, pour the mixture into molds, and freeze.

Pickled watermelon: An Eastern European spin on how to enjoy the summer fruit.

Watermelon and feta salad: This easy no-cook dish is the perfect appetizer for summer parties.

Watermelon lemonade: Swap some of the water in your usual lemonade recipe for blended melon.

How Long Is Watermelon Good For?

Now that you’re armed with several ideas for how to use your leftover watermelon, it’s important to note how long you actually have until it’s time to toss the fruit.

Uncut, watermelon is usually good for around 10 days outside of the fridge and three weeks inside. Once you chop it, though, you only have about five solid days to store it in the fridge. Your best bet is to toss it in the freezer; it should last for six to eight months in there if properly sealed. You can then use that frozen watermelon for smoothies, sorbet, or any other frozen treat.

