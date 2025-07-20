You’re Probably Cooking Your Corn on the Cob Wrong

Boiling is usually the default method when it comes to cooking corn. But it can also be the worst way to treat one of summer’s finest ingredients. If you’ve been boiling your corn for most of your life, prepare to be shocked. (Or, should we say, shucked?)

According to Serious Eats, submerging your corn in boiling water for too long blasts the kernels with more heat than they actually need. Sure, you’ll soften the starches, but you’ll also break down the pectin (which gives the kernels their structure), often leading to a mushy texture. Some of the corn’s key nutrients will also leach out into the water—so when you pour out the pot, you’re dumping flavor and nutrition.

So, what should you be doing instead? There are a few easy options.

How to Grill Corn

If you’re already grilling, you might as well throw your corn on there, too. You have two solid options when it comes to grilling corn:

In The Husk:

Soak the corn in water for 15 minutes.

Grill for 15–20 minutes, turning occasionally.

Peel and serve.

Out of The Husk:

Brush with oil or butter.

Grill over medium-high heat for 7–10 minutes.

Turn occasionally for even char.

This version gives you caramelized edges and that smoky, street-corn flavor. Bonus points if you finish with mayo, cotija, lime, and chili powder.

How to Cook Corn in the Microwave

If you have five minutes and a microwave, you can easily prepare some great corn. Here’s how to make it:

Leave the husk on.

Microwave 1–2 ears on high for 3–4 minutes, flipping about halfway through.

Let it cool slightly, then slice off the stem and slide the corn right out.

The husk traps in steam, the silks stay behind, and the corn comes out tender and juicy—without dirtying a single pot.

How to Steam Corn

When in doubt, steaming is a great bet. It only takes minutes, preserves more nutrients than boiling, and keeps the texture bright and juicy. Just place the corn in a steaming basket above (and not submerged in) boiling water for about 4–6 minutes.

