America’s Most-Searched Pumpkin Spice Recipes for Fall

Many of us aren’t sure what pumpkin spice is, yet we also can’t get enough of it. The unique spice blend is most famous for flavoring lattes, but it has slowly made its way into other drinks and foods over the years. Google Trends viewed search data over the past month to find out which pumpkin spice recipes were overwhelmingly sought after.

This Season’s Most-Googled Pumpkin Spice Food Recipes

Pumpkin spice rolls are pretty popular. | skodonnell/GettyImages

Pumpkin spice cakes and cookies were the most common items in terms of food recipes. The pumpkin spice latte cake features a caffeinated twist on the classic treat and usually includes an espresso-forward frosting. Some, like this one from In Bloom Bakery, even call for soaking the entire cake in coffee-flavored liquid.

If you’re in a time crunch and you’re looking for a simple pumpkin spice cake recipe, try making a dump cake. It typically only requires a cake mix and a few other ingredients, allowing you to satisfy your craving in a flash. The crunchiest trend on the list is the pumpkin spice snack mix. It’s also a nice and easy change of pace from all of those baked goods.

Here are all of the top-searched pumpkin spice foods:

Pumpkin spice cookie Pumpkin spice banana bread Pumpkin spice trail mix Pumpkin spice latte cake Pumpkin spice roll Pumpkin spice french toast Pumpkin spice pancakes Pumpkin spice bagels Pumpkin spice snickerdoodles Pumpkin spice dump cake

The Internet’s Favorite Pumpkin Spice Drink Recipes

The search for pumpkin spice syrup recipes has been on the rise lately. Though it’s not a beverage itself, it makes the perfect fall-themed addition to many drinks, such as hot chocolate, lattes, and cocktails. And all you have to do is simmer the ingredients before straining them. On the more unusual side of trending drinks is pumpkin spice soda, a refreshing alternative to the average latte.

Pumpkin spice syrup Pumpkin spice creamer Pumpkin spice cold foam Pumpkin spice soda Iced pumpkin spice latte Pumpkin spice sweet cream Pumpkin spice white Russian Pumpkin spice tea Pumpkin spice wine Pumpkin spice chai latte

The science behind our seasonal obsession with the flavor has a lot to do with certain emotions we’ve associated with the drink, as well as successful brand marketing. You can learn more about what the pumpkin spice flavor does to our brains.