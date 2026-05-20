The 5 Best Chinese Restaurants in the U.S., According to Guy Fieri

If the Mayor of Flavortown knows one thing, it's flavor, obviously, and these Chinese restaurants, scattered across the U.S., are the real deal.

When you think of Chinese cuisine, what comes to mind? If you're like Fieri, the second you open the menu, you're eager to dive into dumplings, noodles, bao buns, and other beloved dim sum favorites. We’re not talking about those little white takeout boxes; we’re talking about classic dining experiences that showcase the depth and diversity of regional Chinese cuisine.

There are thousands of authentic Chinese and Chinese-inspired eateries across America, so many that it can be hard to narrow down the best. But never fear: the Mayor of Flavortown has spoken, and he’s coming in hot with these picks!

Here are the best Chinese restaurants in the U.S., according to Guy Fieri.

Let’s crack the fortune cookie, grab a pair of chopsticks, and dig in!

5. Chin's Kitchen, Portland, Oregon

Desired Dish: Beef Noodle Soup

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Tucked away in Portland’s Hollywood district, Chin’s Kitchen has been a local staple since 1949. Customers praise this culinary “temple” for its authentic recipes from Northeastern China. The beef noodle soup makes front-page news every week, and rightfully so; the noodles are made from scratch in a traditional process that makes Fieri’s jaw literally drop.

The beef cooks for two hours with onion and ginger, while a special spice mix is prepared for the braise. After another long simmer, bok choy is added, and it’s time for Fieri’s famous taste test. The review?

"It's outstanding. Those spices really perfume all the way through, and you get a nice, rich, luxurious beef flavor. The noodles are amazing. Wow. Wow. Wow. Unbelievable."

How’s that for a rating?

4. Hong's Chinese Dumplings, Burlington, Vermont

Desired Dish: Dumplings

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After chatting with folks around Burlington, the Mayor of Flavortown discovered that Mrs. Hong ruled the local food scene. The dumplings are “legendary,” says Fieri, who just had to see how they were made.

First things first: the dough. For these dumplings, the dough is handmade, of course. Spices are mixed into the beef with soy sauce, sesame oil, and cooking wine. Bell peppers and onions round out the filling for one style of dumpling served at Hong’s.

For the other style, chicken is mixed with spices, oil, soy, vinegar, and both red and green bell peppers. Cheddar cheese is also in this mix, which Fieri admits makes him a bit apprehensive.

The meat mixtures are placed inside the dough, pinched into perfect dumpling form, then browned in the skillet. One bite of the dumpling with Hong’s signature fruit-inspired sweet and sour sauce had Fieri revealing his “undying need to shovel this” straight into his mouth. Yes, it’s that good. The Mayor of Flavortown was also quick to praise the sauce, saying, “I want to buy it by the gallon.”

3. Pagoda Chinese Restaurant, North Pole, Alaska

Desired Dish: Cantonese Lobster Tail

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When the name of the eatery includes “restaurant,” you know it’s good.

In North Pole, Alaska, it’s Christmas all the time, and the gift that keeps on giving? The Cantonese Lobster Tail at Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives favorite, Pagoda Chinese Restaurant. Customers love the food so much, they “fall in love” with it. Fieri himself first stopped here in 2009 and made it a point to return for some tasty Chinese cuisine in 2021.

On his return trip, the Mayor of Flavortown was eager to try the Cantonese Lobster Tail. Okay, Triple D fans…let's get into it.

To create this dish, the wok is heated, oil is added, and the lobster tail, shell and all, dances in the pan. Once the lobster is cooked, the oil is drained, and garlic goes into the wok along with other spices, oils, and veggies, such as carrots and green onions. The lobster is added back and sautéed with the vegetables before being served up for Fieri to taste with chopsticks.

"It’s fantastic. Good amount of veggies. The lobster is delicious. It’s not overcooked. Super tender. I love it. Delicious."

There you have it. If you’re ever in North Pole, Alaska, you know where to go for a meal!

2. Frank's Noodle House, Portland, Oregon

Desired Dish: Hand-Pulled Noodles

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We’re heading back to Portland for the runner-up on Guy Fieri’s list of favorite Chinese spots in the U.S., Frank’s Noodle House, where hand-pulled “real deal off the hook” noodles dominate the menu.

Customers flock here because everything is fresh and handmade. What more could you ask for? The noodles start with just flour and water; that’s it. The dough is kneaded by hand for an hour and a half (talk about a workout!), and olive oil is pressed in before it’s ready to cut.

Spices are mixed into the chicken and marinate for an hour before being cooked to absolute perfection, “like a rocketship to Flavortown, baby.” Veggies are sautéed in a wok, and everything comes together for the perfect hand-pulled noodle dish. At this point, you’re probably wondering: what does Fieri think?

"This is it, you guys. Delicious." Enough said.

1. Zoe Ma Ma, Boulder, Colorado

Desired Dish: Homemade Bao

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Four words: “super yummy street food.” Zoe Ma Ma is lots of things, but first and foremost, it’s authentic. The food is described as home-style Chinese and Taiwanese cuisine, and the star of the show? Steamy buns.

The buns are made from scratch and left to rest while the filling comes together. Veggies, pork, spices, and oils are added to a wok, a mixture Fieri thinks is so exceptional it could be “served in anything.” “Hurry up and make these before I eat all the filling,” the Mayor of Flavortown jokes as his mouth waters.

The filling is added to the buns, and they’re steamed for 15 minutes. The bao is presented with crushed chili, ginger, onion, and irresistible Sichuan peppercorn sauces. The only thing left is to hear what the Food Network icon thinks about this prized dish.

"The bun is ridiculous. REDICULOUS. This is light, fluffy, and tender. Kryptonite. I am weak in its power."

And that concludes the list of Guy Fieri’s favorite Chinese restaurants in America…until we eat again!

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