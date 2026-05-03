The 5 Best Mexican Restaurants in the U.S., According to Guy Fieri

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by digging into some Guy Fieri-approved Mexican cuisine? When it comes to tacos, tamales, and enchiladas, you can trust the Mayor of Flavortown to know the “real deal.”

We're not talking about your everyday, run-of-the-mill eatery where you grab a taco and a margarita and call it a night. We're raving about five standout restaurants that deliver authentic Mexican fare better than anywhere else in the U.S.

If you want to celebrate the right way (by filling your stomach to the brim with burritos, of course), explore this mouthwatering list of Guy Fieri's top five Mexican restaurants in the U.S.

The Pit Room - Houston, Texas

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Brisket Tacos

First up: central Texas barbecue.

The Pit Room in Houston takes pride in its mouthwatering brisket, smoked in modified propane tanks, a detail that immediately puts a smile on Fieri's face. Customers rave about how their brisket tacos melt in your mouth.

First, the beef is primed and trimmed, then coated with a blend of pickle juice, mustard, seasonings, and a touch of meat glue before heading "directly to the smoker." That’s where the magic happens for at least two hours. Meanwhile, “gorgeous” handmade tortillas are prepared as the brisket rests.

Once the brisket is ready, it’s sauced, placed in a tortilla with cheese and salsa, and served up hot. Fieri’s verdict on these scratch-made tacos?

"Delicious. Probably one of the best brisket tacos I've had." Pretty hard to top that review!

Taco Gordo - Burlington, Vermont

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Tacos Al Pastor

Taco Gordo is, in Fieri’s words, the definition of "real deal Southwestern Mexican food." This charming Burlington gem began as a taco truck so beloved it became a brick-and-mortar restaurant, whipping up some of the best tacos al pastor around.

First, the chef toasts the chiles and spices to be blended into a rich sauce. Tender pork is marinated for a full day, then perfectly charred on a spit with pineapple. Warm tortillas await as the pork, sauce, pineapple, onions, and cilantro come together. One bite, and Fieri exclaims, "Outstanding!"

"This is also probably one of the closest I've been to having authentic al pastor outside of Mexico. That is a dynamite taco."

How's that for a Flavortown stamp of approval?

Andale Taqueria and Mercado - Richfield, Minnesota

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Tacos Al Pastor

Andale Taqueria and Mercado is "the whole enchilada." It’s part eatery, part market with everything from butcher meats to pastries. True to Fieri form, Andale cooks their beloved tacos al pastor with a bold sauce comprised of garlic, chiles, and spices. The pork is marinated for 24 hours, then cooked on the flat top with oil, onions, bacon, and pineapple for maximum flavor.

Double tortillas are loaded with al pastor, topped with cilantro and onions, then drenched in homemade avocado salsa. All that’s left is for Fieri to weigh in on Minnesota’s favorite taco.

"No way we are in Minnesota. No way!" Needless to say, the Mayor of Flavortown was impressed with this masterpiece, concluding his review with a loud, "WOW!"

Tacos y Birria La Unica - Los Angeles, California

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Birria Tacos

Tacos y Birria La Unica is a food truck serving some of the best Mexican food in California. Their famous birria tacos start with a paste made from California chiles steeped in hot water, then blended with spices. This is added to goat meat and simmered for three to four hours. Once done, the bones and fat are removed, and the remaining broth becomes a flavorful dip for the crunchy tacos.

Tortillas are dipped in fat, topped with mozzarella and birria, and cooked until perfectly crunchy. Serve with limes, cilantro, onions, and chili dipping sauce for what Fieri calls "some of the best birria tacos ever, without question."

As the Food Network icon would say, sometimes, you just have to "goAT for it."

Sabroso! Mexican Grill - Garden Grove, California

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Pork Tamales

We've officially arrived in Tamale Town, where Sabroso! Mexican Grill steals the spotlight. Pork butt is simmered with salt, onion, Mexican oregano, and bay leaves. More spices, peppers, and onions are blended with pepper water to create a rich sauce, turning on Fieri's "flavor jets."

Once the pork is cooked down, it’s mixed with the sauce and left to marinate. Meanwhile, tamales are made from scratch and the pork is wrapped in masa to bind everything together. Fieri’s final verdict?

"This is delicious. The masa has great texture. The pork is flavorful…not too spicy."

There you have it, folks; your ultimate guide to celebrating Cinco de Mayo, Flavortown style!

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