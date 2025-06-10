The Top 10 Trending Culinary Destinations for Summer 2025

The definition of a great vacation varies from person to person. Some prefer traveling to luxury spas or sandy beaches, while others take trips purely for culinary experiences. If you fall into the latter category, check out Airbnb’s top-trending cities for foodies around the world.

The vacation rental company recently shared the destinations hungry tourists are flocking to as part of its 2025 summer travel trends report. According to Airbnb, travelers are starting to avoid more touristy, expensive areas and opting for local and affordable choices this season.

The trending food destinations below span across the world. In Alassio, Italy, it’s common for chefs to pair freshly-grown herbs—such as sage, rosemary, thyme, and marjoram—with local veggies—like olives, artichokes, and asparagus. The Northern Italian town’s tourism website encourages visitors to try the baci biscuits, which are made from hazelnut and chocolate.

Rotterdam in The Netherlands’ South Holland province is another stop food-focused travelers should consider. Holland.com recommends the Fenix Food Factory on Katendrecht, a food hall with stalls offering meats, cheeses, bread, beers, ciders, and coffee.

If you find yourself in Spain, you may want to visit Chiclana de la Frontera. Its coastal location makes it ideal for seafood lovers. You can also enjoy Spanish sausages like butifarra and longanizas while you’re there and finish your meal with one of the region’s famous almond pies.

Here is Airbnb’s list of the top 10 trending cities for foodies.

The 10 Best Food Cities for Summer 2025

Alassio, Italy

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain,

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Shillong, India

Marloth Park, South Africa

Arakawa City, Japan

Rawai, Thailand

Santa Teresita, Argentina

Oneonta, New York, United States

