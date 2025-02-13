The Top 20 Trending Spa Destinations for 2025

One of the best ways to take a break from daily life is to treat yourself to a spa vacation. Whether you’re into hot springs or mud baths, there’s a spot out there that fits your preferences. Some of the best places to get pampered are located abroad. If you’re willing to splurge on travel, here are the trending international spa destinations for 2025.

Data analysts at SpaSeekers compiled the following list using the Google Keyword Planner. More specifically, they looked at Google search volume for the phrase “spa in (COUNTRY)” to see which destinations were most popular in 2025. To determine where interest is trending up, they compared this year’s data to the same search queries made in 2023 and 2024.

Vietnam is the top trending pick of all the countries studied, with a 175 percent increase in search volume year over year. It’s not hard to see why people are searching for Vietnamese spa experiences; many wellnesses treatments available there, like bamboo massages and Red Dao herbal baths, are hard to find elsewhere. According to Tripadvisor, some of the country’s best spa destinations include Furama Resort Danang, a hotel with a 4.5 rating and over 6000 reviews. The spa and resort offers many unique services, such as Balinese therapy and Vietnamese cupping.

Morocco is second on the list, with an 84 percent increase in search volume. SpaSeeker states that the country’s reputation for blending ancient wellness practices with modern luxury might have contributed to its popularity. The country's hammams (traditional steam baths) are especially well-known, with Hammam Rosa Bonheur being one popular destination.

Tied for third place are Albania and Romania. Both European countries saw an 83 percent increase in spa-related searches. Tripadvisor reviewers named Deluxe Spa & Massage one of the top spas in Albania, while reviewers rated Therme Bucuresti the best in Romania.

You can find the complete list below:

Rank Country Percent increase in searches (year on year) 1 Vietnam 175 2 Morocco 84 =3 Albania 83 =3 Romania 83 =5 Gambia 56 =5 Zimbabwe 56 7 South Africa 52 =8 Barbados 50 =8 Cambodia 50 =8 Panama 50 =8 Qatar 50 =8 South Korea 50 =8 Seychelles 50 =8 Tunisia 50 =15 Singapore 49 =15 China 49 =17 Greece 46 =17 Spain 46 19 Jamaica 30 20 Mexico 26

If spas aren’t your thing, why not try these scientifically proven ways to relax from the comfort of your home? Studies show that listening to classical music, avoiding screens before bedtime, and even locking lips with someone can ease the mind at no cost.

