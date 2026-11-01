The Trendiest Food the Year You Were Born

Some foods, like Spam and ranch dressing, are an acquired taste. Others, like Jell-O molds stuffed with hard-boiled eggs, would require you to acquire an actual time machine to find a time and place where people willingly tucked in.

We are what we eat in more ways than one. Much like TV, fashion, and slang, food trends are true signs of the times, painting a vivid, if sometimes unappetizing, picture of pop culture's past. Just as high hair marked the 1980s, what was baking in the oven—from tuna casserole in the 1950s to molten lava cake in the '90s—shows just how fast trends come and go.

The TikTok era has made it so that there's a new viral dish and restaurant for every day of the week. But for most of the 20th century, food trends took a bit longer to cook. Nonetheless, even grandma had her version of the Dubai chocolate obsession back in the day—though it was probably much more likely to involve mayonnaise.

Peruse the aisles of grocery store staples and dishes of decades past from each year from 1950 to 2005. Here's a taste of the trendiest food (and sometimes drink) from the year you were born, according to So Yummy!

1950

Tuna Casserole

1951

Baked Alaska

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1952

Spam

1953

Deviled Eggs

1954

Chicken Tetrazzini

1955

Green Bean Casserole

1956

Banana Cream Pie

1957

Barbecue

1958

Pancakes

1959

Cheese Ball

1960

Gelatin Molds

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1961

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

1962

Chicken Cacciatore

1963

Beef Bourguignon

1964

Swedish Meatballs

1965

Onion Dip

1966

Tunnel of Fudge Cake

1967

Surf & Turf

1968

Carrot Cake

1969

Tang

1970

Quiche

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1971

Eggs Benedict

1972

Tequila Sunrise

1973

Granola

1974

Cheese Fondue

1975

Watergate Salad

1976

General Tso’s Chicken

1977

Buffalo Wings

1978

Pasta Primavera

1979

Goat Cheese Salad

1980

Ranch Dressing

1981

Baked Brie

1982

Pasta Salad

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1983

Bloody Mary

1984

Cajun Blackened Fish

1985

Fajitas

1986

Monkey Bread

1987

Chocolate Truffles

1988

Sushi

1989

Veggie Burgers

1990

Gourmet Pizza

1991

Chinese Chicken Salad

1992

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Starbucks Coffee

1993

Sun-Dried Tomatoes

1994

Caesar Salad

1995

Tall Foods

1996

Fried Calamari

1997

Molten Lava Cake

1998

Cosmopolitain

1999

Crab Cakes

2000

Smoothies

2001

Vodka Red Bull

2002

Organic Produce

2003

Lattes

2004

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Greek Yogurt

2005

Gourmet Cupcakes

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