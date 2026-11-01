The Trendiest Food the Year You Were Born

Some foods, like Spam and ranch dressing, are an acquired taste. Others, like Jell-O molds stuffed with hard-boiled eggs, would require you to acquire an actual time machine to find a time and place where people willingly tucked in.
We are what we eat in more ways than one. Much like TV, fashion, and slang, food trends are true signs of the times, painting a vivid, if sometimes unappetizing, picture of pop culture's past. Just as high hair marked the 1980s, what was baking in the oven—from tuna casserole in the 1950s to molten lava cake in the '90s—shows just how fast trends come and go.
The TikTok era has made it so that there's a new viral dish and restaurant for every day of the week. But for most of the 20th century, food trends took a bit longer to cook. Nonetheless, even grandma had her version of the Dubai chocolate obsession back in the day—though it was probably much more likely to involve mayonnaise.
Peruse the aisles of grocery store staples and dishes of decades past from each year from 1950 to 2005. Here's a taste of the trendiest food (and sometimes drink) from the year you were born, according to So Yummy!
1950
Tuna Casserole
1951
Baked Alaska
1952
Spam
1953
Deviled Eggs
1954
Chicken Tetrazzini
1955
Green Bean Casserole
1956
Banana Cream Pie
1957
Barbecue
1958
Pancakes
1959
Cheese Ball
1960
Gelatin Molds
1961
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
1962
Chicken Cacciatore
1963
Beef Bourguignon
1964
Swedish Meatballs
1965
Onion Dip
1966
Tunnel of Fudge Cake
1967
Surf & Turf
1968
Carrot Cake
1969
Tang
1970
Quiche
1971
Eggs Benedict
1972
Tequila Sunrise
1973
Granola
1974
Cheese Fondue
1975
Watergate Salad
1976
General Tso’s Chicken
1977
Buffalo Wings
1978
Pasta Primavera
1979
Goat Cheese Salad
1980
Ranch Dressing
1981
Baked Brie
1982
Pasta Salad
1983
Bloody Mary
1984
Cajun Blackened Fish
1985
Fajitas
1986
Monkey Bread
1987
Chocolate Truffles
1988
Sushi
1989
Veggie Burgers
1990
Gourmet Pizza
1991
Chinese Chicken Salad
1992
Starbucks Coffee
1993
Sun-Dried Tomatoes
1994
Caesar Salad
1995
Tall Foods
1996
Fried Calamari
1997
Molten Lava Cake
1998
Cosmopolitain
1999
Crab Cakes
2000
Smoothies
2001
Vodka Red Bull
2002
Organic Produce
2003
Lattes
2004
Greek Yogurt
2005
Gourmet Cupcakes