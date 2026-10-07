The Most Popular Slang the Year You Were Born

No sign of the times is quite as loud as a slang term. You can be fluent in any language, but knowing a specific era's lingo provides cultural context that just can't be translated any other way.
From Prohibition-age insults like "wet blanket" to '90s rap-derived descriptors like "da bomb," slang takes on many forms depending on who's saying it. But slang is far from a digital-age phenomenon: your parents and even your great-grandparents helped popularize the everyday sayings we still use today. That's right—"brewski" and "kegger" were born in the 1960s, long before you ever stepped foot on a college campus. And if you've ever called a celebrity crush a "dreamboat," you can thank someone further up your family tree, who probably helped coin that very compliment while swooning over midcentury Hollywood men.
From the first "nerd" to the last "whale-tail," here's a nostalgic look back at the most popular slang term from the year you were born (according to Good Housekeeping).
1920
Ritzy: Fancy, elegant, or high-class.
1921
Blind Date: A social setup between two strangers.
1922
Plastered: Intoxicated or drunk.
1923
Mad Money: Emergency cab fare carried by a woman on a date.
1924
Wet Blanket: A buzzkill or party-pooper.
1925
Atta-Girl: An exclamation of encouragement for a woman.
1926
Gold-Digger: Someone interested in a partner solely for money.
1927
It Girl: A charming, alluring young woman.
1928
Baloney: Nonsense or something fake.
1929
It Boy: A handsome young man or male Hollywood heartthrob.
1930
Booksy: Studious or fond of reading.
1931
Snazzy: Stylish, elegant, or eye-catching.
1932
Burp: To belch.
1933
Beered Up: Intoxicated on beer.
1934
Boffo: A funny joke or a wildly successful show.
1935
Gramps: A nickname for a grandfather, or a cheeky insult for an old person.
1936
Bingo: A popular game played in halls.
1937
Gunky: Sticky, slimy, or gross.
1938
Fave: Short for favorite.
1939
Bad-Mouthing: Speaking ill or trash-talking someone.
1940
Baby Blues: Mild sadness or mood shifts experienced by a mother after giving birth.
1941
Dreamboat: An extremely attractive man.
1942
Hyper: Short for hyperactive or overly energetic.
1943
Duh: A sarcastic response to something obvious, popularized by Merrie Melodies cartoons.
1944
Tag-Along: An uninvited guest who joins in.
1945
Doh!: An exclamation reacting to a silly mistake.
1946
Cheesed Off: Angry or annoyed.
1947
Artsy: A pretentious person trying too hard to appear artistic or creative.
1948
Fannie Mae: Financial shorthand for the Federal National Mortgage Association.
1949
Jet Set: Young, wealthy people who travel frequently by plane.
1950
Beautiful People: A term coined by Hollywood for the rich, glamorous, and famous.
1951
Nerd: An uncool, "square," or overly studious person.
1952
Divey: Low-class, simple, or seedy.
1953
Hippie: A variation of hipster, used to describe a beatnik or member of youth subculture.
1954
Boonies: The country or middle of nowhere.
1955
Cool: Effortlessly stylish or hip.
1956
Nit-Picker: A pedantic boss or manager who obsesses over petty, minor details.
1957
Endsville: The ultimate cool destination, or a term describing something exceptionally hip.
1958
Nuke: To bomb, blast, or destroy.
1959
Hot-Dog: Surf culture slang meaning to perform stunts or show off recklessly.
1960
Dullsville: A boring place or town.
1961
Bratty: Spoiled or misbehaving.
1962
Drop-Dead: Fashion industry slang for anything gorgeous, fabulous, or show-stopping.
1963
Mickey Mouse: Fooling around or amateurish work.
1964
Aw-Shucks: Popularized by writer Tom Wolfe for feigning innocence or fake humility.
1965
Grody: Gross or disgusting.
1966
Kegger: Campus slang for a college party centered around a draft beer keg.
1967
Freak Flag: Coined by Jimi Hendrix to describe letting your weird, unconventional, or true self show without shame.
1968
Bippy: Slang for one's backside.
1969
Out of Sight: Slang meaning mind-blowing, incredible, or simply "beyond belief."
1970
Dorky: Nerdy or socially awkward.
1971
Deadhead: A fan of the Grateful Dead.
1972
Guilt Trip: Manipulating someone using guilt.
1973
Carbo: Shorthand for carbohydrates, popularized as low-carb diets made their way into mainstream culture.
1974
Motorhead: Someone obsessed with cars or motorcycles.
1975
Detox: Short for detoxify.
1976
Hardball: Ruthless or aggressive negotiation tactics.
1977
Brewski: Slang for beer.
1978
Pig Out: To overeat or gorge on food.
1979
Nostalgia-Fest: A nostalgic event or conversation driven by Boomers romanticizing the past as they got older.
1980
Frizzy: Unruly, tightly curled, or perm-styled hair.
1981
Chill Pill: A casual reminder to relax or calm down.
1982
Buff: Describing a muscular, physically fit physique, fueled by bodybuilding culture and stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger.
1983
Beatbox: Making vocal drum beats with one's mouth.
1984
Major: A word used for extra emphasis.
1985
Radness: The state of being awesome or cool, stemming from "radical."
1986
Studmuffin: A cheeky term for a handsome, exceptionally attractive man.
1987
Couch Surfing: Sitting around and watching television all day—the late-'80s precursor to modern binge-watching.
1988
F-Bomb: Euphemistic slang for the ultimate four-letter expletive, named for its ability to shock.
1989
Bogus: Unfair, uncool, or bad.
1990
Kewl: A stylized, alternative spelling of "cool" used by teens that emerged in 1990.
1991
Tighty-Whiteys: Slang for traditional white men's brief underwear.
1992
Not: A sarcastic modifier negating a statement.
1993
Da Bomb: Something super-cool or top-tier.
1994
Benjamins: Nickname for $100 bills, referring to Benjamin Franklin's portrait on the note and popularized by '90s hip-hop.
1995
As If: An exclamation of disbelief or refusal, famously immortalized by Cher Horowitz in 1995's Clueless.
1996
Whatever: A dismissive or indifferent response.
1997
Jiggy: Stylish or a skilled dancer.
1998
Phat: A variant of "fat" rooted in urban slang, used to describe something awesome or attractive.
1999
Bling: Flashy, expensive jewelry or accessories.
2000
Whassup?: A catchphrase greeting popularized by Budweiser commercials.
2001
Whale-tail: The visible waistband of a thong sticking out above low-rise jeans.
2002
Hella: Very, extremely, or a lot of.
2003
Peeps: Short for people; one's friends or crew.
2004
Muffin Top: Overhanging body fat over the tight waistband of low-rise pants.
2005
Fo Shizzle: Slang for "for sure" popularized by Snoop Dogg.