Amusement Park vs. Theme Park: What‘s the Difference?

The two terms aren‘t always interchangeable.
Both are major sources of fun, but they have their differences.
Many of us have no trouble escaping into the worlds of theme parks and amusement parks. Both are fun places for kids and adults. But contrary to popular belief, the two destinations aren’t the same. Let’s explore the main differences between the two labels.

  1. How to Define Amusement Parks and Theme Parks
  2. The Most Popular Amusement and Theme Parks Around the World

How to Define Amusement Parks and Theme Parks

Roller coaster at the peak of a loop against a clear blue sky
Typically​​, amusement parks and theme parks have different goals when it comes to their design. Amusement park creators often focus on building rides that get people’s adrenaline pumping. Those who visit amusement parks go for the thrill, expecting rides that focus on fast speeds and incredible heights.

The Six Flags Great Adventure location in New Jersey was home to Kingda Ka. The ride was the tallest roller coaster in the world for a while, reaching an impressive height of 456 feet. Kingda Ka was officially demolished on February 28, 2025, to make way for a new attraction. Since its demise, Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point in Ohio has taken the title of world’s tallest roller coaster. It stands 420 tall.

Theme parks don’t tend to focus on thrilling rides as much as amusement parks, and they may not have any to begin with. As their name suggests, these parks prioritize making attractions and experiences focused on a specific subject.

The goal of a theme park is to immerse visitors and transport them to a completely different world, whether it’s centered around popular media or a historical era. Think Disneyland in California, where people travel far and wide to meet popular characters from movies, stay in extravagantly themed hotel rooms, and see intricately designed architecture. Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida; Disney’s Epcot (also in Orlando); and Europa Park in Germany are all examples of theme parks.

Many destinations have a significant overlap between the two categories. These mixed parks have the best of both worlds, catering to people’s desire for exciting rides and themed environments.

The Most Popular Amusement and Theme Parks Around the World

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida
Countries around the world offer excellent amusement and theme parks. These destinations are the top 10, according to Statista data from 2023:

Park Name

Country

Number of Visitors (in millions)

Magic Kingdom (Walt Disney World)

U.S.

17.72

Disneyland Anaheim

U.S.

17.25

Universal Studios

Japan

16

Tokyo Disneyland

Japan

15.10

Shanghai Disneyland

China

14

Chimelong Ocean Kingdom

China

12.52

Tokyo DisneySea

Japan

12.4

Epcot (Walt Disney World)

U.S.

11.98

Disneyland Park

France

10.4

Disney‘s Hollywood Studios

U.S.

10.3

