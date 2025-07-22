Amusement Park vs. Theme Park: What‘s the Difference?

Many of us have no trouble escaping into the worlds of theme parks and amusement parks. Both are fun places for kids and adults. But contrary to popular belief, the two destinations aren’t the same. Let’s explore the main differences between the two labels.

How to Define Amusement Parks and Theme Parks

Typically​​, amusement parks and theme parks have different goals when it comes to their design. Amusement park creators often focus on building rides that get people’s adrenaline pumping. Those who visit amusement parks go for the thrill, expecting rides that focus on fast speeds and incredible heights.

What’s the World’s Tallest Roller Coaster? The Six Flags Great Adventure location in New Jersey was home to Kingda Ka. The ride was the tallest roller coaster in the world for a while, reaching an impressive height of 456 feet. Kingda Ka was officially demolished on February 28, 2025, to make way for a new attraction. Since its demise, Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point in Ohio has taken the title of world’s tallest roller coaster. It stands 420 tall.

Theme parks don’t tend to focus on thrilling rides as much as amusement parks, and they may not have any to begin with. As their name suggests, these parks prioritize making attractions and experiences focused on a specific subject.

The goal of a theme park is to immerse visitors and transport them to a completely different world, whether it’s centered around popular media or a historical era. Think Disneyland in California, where people travel far and wide to meet popular characters from movies, stay in extravagantly themed hotel rooms, and see intricately designed architecture. Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida; Disney’s Epcot (also in Orlando); and Europa Park in Germany are all examples of theme parks.

Many destinations have a significant overlap between the two categories. These mixed parks have the best of both worlds, catering to people’s desire for exciting rides and themed environments.

The Most Popular Amusement and Theme Parks Around the World

Countries around the world offer excellent amusement and theme parks. These destinations are the top 10, according to Statista data from 2023:

Park Name Country Number of Visitors (in millions) Magic Kingdom (Walt Disney World) U.S. 17.72 Disneyland Anaheim U.S. 17.25 Universal Studios Japan 16 Tokyo Disneyland Japan 15.10 Shanghai Disneyland China 14 Chimelong Ocean Kingdom China 12.52 Tokyo DisneySea Japan 12.4 Epcot (Walt Disney World) U.S. 11.98 Disneyland Park France 10.4 Disney‘s Hollywood Studios U.S. 10.3

