6 Old Board Games That Sell for Hundreds of Dollars Now

Before relocating your old board games to the attic, or worse, the donation bin, you might want to hold off. Because those slightly tattered boxes, the ones with faded covers and contents that smell like your grandma's basement, might actually be worth a fortune.

Somewhere along the way, a handful of classic board games, once likely to disappear among the memorabilia you and your sibling used to argue about, became full-blown collector's items. Thanks to fascinating histories, limited production, and unique artwork, these once-humble games have become true auction-worthy artifacts. All of a sudden, the same cardboard box you used to throw on the living room floor is now being inspected under bright lights by people who take the word "condition" very seriously. A few of these games weren't even popular when they were first released, but years later, their rarity is appreciated.

We're not talking about a board game that is on its last leg; this is about a version that somehow survived with all its pieces intact, yes, even that piece you flung off the board in frustration. If you, a parent, or an oddly-organized relative kept things "just in case," this might finally be their time to shine!

From quirky game boards to legendary brands, let’s take a closer look at some of the most valuable vintage board games ever made.

MONOPOLY (1935)

You might be wondering, “What makes Monopoly so special?” This game has maintained its legendary status for decades and is well-known for igniting spirited family debates during holiday gatherings. Even if you've never played (and felt the sting of landing on Boardwalk or Park Place), you've almost certainly heard of it. But why is such a popular game worth so much? The answer lies not in Monopoly as a whole, but in the retro 1935 version packaged in the Trademark Edition White Box #9.

PRICE: This edition, even in average condition, is worth $895, and has been sold online for $1,500.

CATAN 3D

The Settlers of Catan 3D elevates the traditional board game by offering a three-dimensional experience, featuring intricate roads, settlements, and cities that bring the island of Catan to life. In addition to its immersive gameplay, this edition has become highly coveted among collectors. Its limited production and striking visual appeal are just two factors that drive up its price.

PRICE: How much is Catan 3D worth in 2026? A copy of this game recently sold online for $995!

THE ELVIS PRESLEY GAME

Elvis Presley | David Pollack/GettyImages

Far less common than Monopoly, The Elvis Presley Game is unlikely to be found tucked away in your attic. Released in 1957, this game was advertised as “for the young at heart” and showcases an eye-catching photo of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll on its cover. Produced in limited quantities, it has since become a prized collector’s item.

PRICE: Because of its scarcity, even a damaged copy of The Elvis Presley Game can fetch $650, while one in good condition has sold for as much as $2,150. Talk about a blue suede board game!

JAMES BOND 007 UNDERWATER BATTLE

James Bond 'Thunderball' | Movie Poster Image Art/GettyImages

The name's Bond 007 Underwater Battle, James Bond 007 Underwater Battle.

Released in 1966, shortly after the fourth James Bond film, Thunderball, this game quickly became a collector's gem; one that might be hiding in a forgotten box of old board games. Despite ties to the Bond franchise, James Bond 007 Underwater Battle struggled in sales, and complete copies are now rare, as the game included pieces that were easily lost.

PRICE: Moderately used copies are currently listed online for around $350, while copies in excellent condition (with all pieces intact) can command up to $1,800.

LOST IN SPACE 3D

CBS Lost In Space | CBS Photo Archive/GettyImages

Released in the early 1960s, this action-packed game takes players on a space adventure inspired by the CBS television series of the same name. Finding a complete set is a real challenge, not just because of the overwhelming number of pieces, but also because the game never really took off in popularity.

PRICE: A Lost In Space 3D game in good condition could bring as much as $400.

DISNEY'S HAUNTED MANSION GAME OF LIFE

You might be familiar with The Game of Life, but have you seen Disney's Haunted Mansion edition, inspired by one of their most iconic theme park attractions? Developed in the early 1970s, this game perfectly captures the spirit of the beloved ride, featuring exceptionally detailed artwork and elaborate 3D components.

PRICE: Love the ride or not, this board game is turning heads in 2026, selling for $250 each.