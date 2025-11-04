9 of the Most Valuable ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Cards

Based on a Japanese manga series by Kazuki Takahashi in 1996, Yu-Gi-Oh! has grown into an anime TV series, feature films, books, toyline, video games, and a very popular trading card game from Konami. Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the top three trading card franchises in the world—only behind Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Some of the trading cards—which are based on the fictional card game in the manga and anime series called Duel Monsters—are extremely rare, with limited edition runs and exclusives awarded to the best duelists in the world at Yu-Gi-Oh! official competitions and conventions.

If you’re a child of the ‘90s or early 2000s, then you might be sitting on some treasure, especially if the Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and sets are in mint and unopened condition. Who knows, you may have one of these cards on our list somewhere in your attic, basement, garage, or even your parents’ house.

Below, you’ll find some of the most valuable Yu-Gi-Oh! cards that were sold to the highest bidder at Heritage Auctions.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Blue-Eyes White Dragon (2002) // $43,200

One of the most sought-after Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards is the Blue-Eyes White Dragon from 2002. A rare first edition of the card from Konami sold for $43,200 at Heritage Auctions in September 2022—20 years after it was originally released. The Blue-Eyes White Dragon is a signature monster that appeared in “Heart of the Cards,” the very first episode of the Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series.

You May Also Like ...

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legend of Blue Eyes (2002) // $40,800

If you own the first edition of Yu-Gi-Oh! The Legend of Blue Eyes booster pack set, then it could be worth thousands of dollars. A mint-condition and factory sealed set sold for $40,800 at Heritage Auctions in March 2021. Originally released in 2002, the set has a total of 216 cards with 24 booster packs with nine cards each; it also features rare cards like Yugi Motou’s Dark Magician, Joey Wheeler’s Red-Eyes Black Dragon, Seto Kaiba’s Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and others.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Magician (2021) // $38,400

Awarded to the top three players in the 2021 KC Grand Tournament Championship, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Magician card features one of the most popular duel monsters (it’s displayed inside the winner’s plaque). It also has a secret rare foil in the main image, as well as in the Dark Magician’s wardrobe. This card was awarded to the second place winner of the tournament; it sold for $38,400 at Heritage Auctions in December 2022.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Minerva, The Exalted Lightsworn (2015) // $34,800

The Minerva, The Exalted Lightsworn card was awarded to first place of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series in 2015. The “Ultra Rare” edition of the card has gold-foil lettering; second and third place winners received the same card, but without the lettering.

Minerva, The Exalted Lightsworn is a rank-four light monster that has the ability to cards from the top of your deck to the graveyard (discarded) for effect, a valuable resource to either draw more cards or destroy your opponent’s cards in battle. The flawless “Gem Mint” card sold for $34,800 at Heritage Auctions in November 2021.

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Seal of Orichalcos (2005) // $26,400

In 2005, Upper Deck—Konami’s distribution partner in the United States—held UDE Seal of Orichalcos Challenge events, where the company’s research and development department battled challengers at conventions. Participants at these gatherings could use the special “Seal of Orichalcos” in duels, which was unique to these challenges and was not permitted during regular duels. A near-mint condition version of the card sold for $26,400 at Heritage Auctions in June 2022.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Strike of Neos (2007) // $25,000

A distributor’s box full of sealed first edition Yu-Gi-Oh! Strike of Neos booster packs sold for $25,000 at Heritage Auctions in July 2023. The box, which is from 2007, contained 12 boxes with 24 booster packs each with nine cards—in total, 2592 cards. A complete Strike of Neos set features 69 cards, so it’s believed the box may have all cards in the set.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Yugi and Kaiba (2002) // $21,600

Based on Yugi Muto and Seto Kaiba (the two strongest duelists in the card game), the sealed starter decks of Yu-Gi-Oh! Yugi and Kaiba box from 2002 sold for $21,600 at Heritage Auctions—despite the slightly worn, but good, condition. These were the first two starter packs ever released for Yu-Gi-Oh!.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Japanese EX-R Starter Box Uncut Sheet (2000) // $20,625

An uncut sheet of the original Japanese production of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Yugi and Kaiba starter decks in excellent condition sold for $20,625 at Heritage Auctions in August 2024. The sheet features two of the most popular cards from the game series: Dark Magician EX-06 (32 cards) and Blue-Eyes White Dragon EX-49 (24 cards). Although the cards have foiling, due to the production process, they do not include printed names.

Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championship & World Championship Qualifier Prize Cards Complete Set (2011) // $20,400

If you qualify for the Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championship & World Championship, then you’ll be awarded with a limited-edition and exclusive card. A set of three cards from the 2011 Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championship & World Championship Qualifier sold for $20,400 at Heritage Auctions in 2021. The set includes Meklord Astro Mekanikle, T.G. Hyper Librarian, and Meklord Emperor Granel—all in mint or gem mint condition.