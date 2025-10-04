9 of the Most Valuable Nintendo 64 Games

After its released in 1996, the Nintendo 64 (N64) quickly became one of the most popular video game consoles of all time. It introduced millions of gamers to the 3D world and enjoyed a six-year run until Nintendo launched the GameCube in 2001. (N64 was officially discontinued about a year later.)

With the rise of retro gaming in recent years, the N64 is having a resurgence. Many Gen X and Millennial gamers want to relive their glory days with classic games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Super Smash Bros., and others. This means N64 games are more valuable than ever, with games selling for thousands—and in one case, nearly millions—of dollars.

If you have any of these cartridges sitting in your basement, attic, or storage room, then you might have a fortune on your hands. Below you’ll find the most valuable N64 video games, according to Heritage Auctions.

Super Mario 64 // $1,560,000

When the N64 came to the United States, only two new titles were available at launch: Pilotwings 64 and Super Mario 64. And while a mint-condition, sealed copy of Pilotwings 64 sold for $4320 in 2022, that’s nothing compared to the unopened and pristine copy of Super Mario 64 that sold for a whopping $1,560,000 through Heritage Auctions in 2021.

Super Mario 64 was the first 3D platformer for Nintendo, and it introduced a new level of gameplay and mechanics that game developers still use today. It’s also the best-selling N64 game of all-time, with nearly 12 million units sold between 1996 and 2003, when the gaming console was ultimately discontinued.

Clay Fighter: Sculptor’s Cut // $175,000

Although the fighting game ClayFighter 63⅓ was a commercial and critical flop when it was released in 1997, an updated version retitled Clay Fighter: Sculptor’s Cut became an instant smash hit a year later. It had a limited distribution in 1998, with the video rental company Blockbuster owning the exclusive rights. Today it’s a rare and highly sought-after title for the N64.

Reportedly just 20,000 copies were created for Blockbuster so it’s rare to find an intact copy of the game in the wild. A mint condition and unopened copy ofClay Fighter: Sculptor's Cut sold for $175,000 at Heritage Auctions in 2024.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time // $168,000

A near-perfect and factory-sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time sold for $168,000 at Heritage Auctions in 2022.

The first 3D entry in the Zelda franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was a big hit for Nintendo when it was released in 1998. It’s one of the gaming company’s best-selling N64 games, with more than 7 million copies sold.

Mario Kart 64 // $144,000

Produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and directed by Hideki Konno, Mario Kart 64 was the first 3D entry in the Mario Kart franchise. It became the second-most popular game for the N64, selling nearly 10 million copies.

In 2022, Heritage Auctions sold the highest graded version (9.6 out of 10 from Wata Games) of Mario Kart 64 for $144,000. The copy was a “red label” edition of the game, which was an early production run before Mario Kart 64 reached 1 million units sold. After hitting the 1-million-unit mark, Nintendo added a “Player’s Choice” badge to all new copies of the game.

Transformers: Beast Wars Transmetals // $37,500

Released in 1999, Transformers: Beast Wars Transmetals was another Blockbuster exclusive. That meant you had to rent it from the video store chain to play it on the N64. It’s a collector’s item today, and a complete and sealed copy in mint condition sold for $37,500 at Heritage Auctions in 2025.

Kobe Bryant in NBA Courtside // $33,600

Kobe Bryant in NBA Courtside debuted in 1998, making the title star the youngest player in NBA history to have his own video game at age 18. The five-on-five basketball game featured real NBA teams and players from the season (with the exceptions of Michael Jordan and Latrell Sprewell). A copy sold for $33,600 at Heritage Auctions in 2022.

GoldenEye 007 // $33,600

While it’s the third-most popular game in N64 history, finding an unopened and near-perfect copy of the first-person shooter GoldenEye 007 is a rarity. In fact, Heritage Auctions sold one from its original production run for $33,600 in 2021.

Wave Race 64 // $21,000

Considered “F-Zero on water,” Wave Race 64—which was produced by Shigeru Miyamoto—was a racing game with high-speed boats and jet skis. The game sold for $21,000 at Heritage Auctions in 2022.

Fun fact: While the game was popular on the N64, there hasn’t been a new entry in the series since Wave Race: Blue Storm for the Nintendo GameCube in 2001.

Donkey Kong 64 // $18,000

In 2022, Heritage Auction sold an unopened and near-perfect copy of Donkey Kong 64 for $18,000. The item that was put up for sale was actually an “uncirculated” copy, which means the game was never on sale to the public and never left its original shipping box. The cartridge is as flawless and pristine as it gets.