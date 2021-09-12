LEGO’s New Mario Kart Series Brings the Classic Game to Life

There’s nothing like speeding on a raceway with your friends in Super Mario Kart. The series arrived on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in 1992 and has entertained Nintendo players ever since.

The video game company has a history of collaborating with LEGO, releasing sets based on games like Super Mario 64. Fans have been asking for Super Mario Kart sets for a while with no luck until recently. Earlier in 2024, the LEGO Group announced a series based on the classic racing game, and at the Gamescom trade show in August, the company finally revealed six of the upcoming sets.

Donkey Kong comes in his famous barrel cart. / LEGO

Fans will be happy to know that the collection features iconic characters, such as Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Toad, and more. Sets also come with customizable carts and different track items, like balloons and banana peels, allowing players to experiment and indulge their creative sides.

The sets won’t be released until January 1, 2025, but LEGO has shared some new details about each product. The smallest set—the Yoshi bike—will have 133 pieces and come with a light blue Yoshi figure, a shell item, and a brick-built bike. It’s also the most affordable item in the collection at just $15. The largest set is the the Baby Peach & Grand Prix at 823 pieces. For $80, builders get models of Baby Peach, Lemmy, and Toad on their bikes, plus a starting gate, a podium, and other accessories. Other items include the Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi set ($30), the Donkey Kong & DK jumbo set ($35), and the Standard Kart set ($20).

Toad’s garage is one of the most elaborate sets in the new collection. / LEGO

According to LEGO, buyers can purchase Mario, Luigi, and Peach figures separately. Putting them in the driver’s seat enables unique in-game effects for accelerating, honking, drifting, and gliding. Fans can also scan item boxes with the extra characters to get coins and increase scores after they finish a race.

Read More About LEGO:

manual