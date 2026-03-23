The Best U.S. Cities for Young Professionals, Ranked

You’ve checked college graduation off the list. Now what? Once upon a time, earning a degree meant heading straight to major cities like New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago to kick-start a career. But as economic uncertainties grow and priorities shift, many young professionals are reconsidering where—and how—they want to begin.

For many, this stage of life, typically defined as ages 20 to 34, marks the transition into full-time work and the question of where to live next. Rather than defaulting to the country’s unofficial career hubs, more people are weighing factors like affordability, job opportunities, and overall quality of life when choosing where to settle.

Baltimore Takes the Top Spot

If you’re starting your career, you may be wondering which cities offer the best mix of opportunity and livability. A new report from digital entertainment platform JB.com ranked the top cities in the U.S. for young workers. Based on career-related factors like cost of living, rent, salaries, job availability, and commute times, along with off-the-clock criteria such as walkability, safety, social life, and access to eateries, here's the full list:

City Entry-Level Job Density Cost of Living Rent Avg. Monthly Salary Median Commute Time (min.) Walk Score Baltimore, MD 2,007 $1,250 $1,243 $4,142 28.6 64 Milwaukee, WI 1,401 $1,104 $1,192 $3,903 22.4 62 Pittsburgh, PA 1,473 $1,235 $994 $4,050 23.3 62 Atlanta, GA 1,360 $1,314 $1,529 $4,968 25.7 48 Washington, DC 1,548 $1,483 $2,080 $6,112 30.4 98 Orlando, FL 2,287 $1,171 $1,524 $4,244 42.1 41 Kansas City, MO 786 $1,096 $1,028 $3,968 21.9 35 Austin, TX 460 $1,110 $1,432 $4,861 24.0 42 Raleigh, NC 909 $1,178 $1,471 $4,428 23.6 31 Tampa, FL 1,533 $1,198 $1,610 $4,332 24.4 50

It may come as a surprise to learn that Baltimore claims the No. 1 spot, especially when compared to major metropolitan areas like San Francisco and Seattle. However, the East Coast city offers a strong mix of opportunity and affordability, with 2,007 entry-level jobs per capita, providing newcomers with plenty of options to get started. Additionally, with average monthly rent around $1,200 and salaries of nearly $4,100, Baltimore makes it easier for career newbies to cover expenses and build savings. And starting fresh in Baltimore is practically a walk in the park—literally: the city is relatively easy to navigate, with a walkable layout and an average one-way commute of just under 30 minutes.

The No. 2 spot, Milwaukee, stands out for its price point and easygoing pace, with short commutes and overall expenses that help make daily life feel a little more manageable. The No. 3 city, Pittsburgh, follows closely behind, with the lowest rent among the top cities at just $994 per month and a steady stream of entry-level opportunities, making it an appealing option for young professionals looking to stretch their budgets.

Work Hard, Play Hard

A walkable city at its best—Washington, D.C. during cherry blossom season. | dszc/GettyImages

While major cities like Washington, D.C., and Atlanta also rank highly thanks to strong job markets and competitive salaries, they tend to come with higher living costs. That said, D.C. stands out for its top walkability score on the list, while Atlanta offers a shorter commute than Baltimore, at about 25 minutes. And that matters: a 2024 study found that living in a walkable neighborhood is linked to higher happiness levels, especially among adults ages 36 to 45, and to a lesser extent among those ages 18 to 35.

For workforce rookies, the numbers show that choosing the right city is about business and pleasure. The top cities for young professionals not only offer strong salaries and manageable costs of living, but also perks for life after the office, from easy commutes home to nearby restaurants, bars, and parks where you can unwind.

More Like This: