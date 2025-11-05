The 10 Most Expensive Cities to Own a Dog (#1 Might Surprise You)

Owning a dog is pure joy—until you check your bank account. Between food, vet visits, daycare, grooming, and the occasional “I just couldn’t resist” toy, pet costs can balloon faster than a Great Dane puppy. A 2025 Forbes Advisor analysis crunched the numbers from 91 U.S. cities to find out where dog ownership takes the biggest bite out of your budget.

The results? It’s not the usual suspects like Los Angeles or San Francisco. Some of the costliest cities for dog lovers might surprise you.

Here’s how the top 10 shake out, ranked from tenth to first.

10. Las Vegas, Nevada

The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas strip | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Keeping a dog happy in Sin City isn’t cheap. Between vet care, pet insurance, and boarding, Las Vegas owners spend an average of $1,508 a year—plus another $2,880 for daycare services. The city’s desert heat means many dogs spend their days indoors under supervision, and that convenience adds up. Still, for Vegas locals, the companionship is worth the gamble.

9. Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats cheerleader waits to walk onto the field before the start of the game in Tucson | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

In Tucson, where the median household income hovers around $60,667, dog owners pay an average of $1,439 for vet care, insurance, and boarding, and another $2,784 for daycare. With miles of hiking trails and sunny weather, Tucson dogs get plenty of exercise—but that outdoor lifestyle often means more frequent vet visits and preventive care, keeping expenses high.

8. North Las Vegas, Nevada

North Las Vegas, Nevada | Ethan Miller/GettyImages

Just up the road from the Strip, North Las Vegas has quietly become one of the priciest places in the U.S. to raise a pup. Dog owners here spend roughly $1,514 a year on medical and boarding needs, plus another $2,880 on daycare. The city’s rapid growth and rising cost of services have pushed pet expenses skyward, even as incomes lag behind.

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

Mardi Gras 2025 | Erika Goldring/GettyImages

Dogs in the Big Easy might live a life of music and good food smells—but it doesn’t come cheap. The average owner spends $1,382 annually on vet care and boarding, and another $2,880 on daycare. That’s nearly 8 percent of the city’s median income. Between humidity, pests, and the occasional Mardi Gras stress, New Orleans’s dogs might be among the most pampered (and medically attended) in America.

6. New York, New York

Times Square, New York City | Emilee Chinn/Athlos/GettyImages

The city that never sleeps also never stops spending—especially on pets. New York City ranks sixth overall, with vet care, insurance, and boarding totaling $2,211 a year and daycare averaging $3,648. That’s the highest total annual outlay on the list, and yet, New Yorkers don’t seem deterred. From luxury dog spas in Manhattan to off-leash hours in Central Park, pups here live the high life—even if their humans live in studio apartments.

5. Memphis, Tennessee

Elvis's former mansion Graceland parking sign | Brad Vest/GettyImages

Down South, dog ownership hits a bluesy note in Memphis. Local pet parents spend about $1,418 per year on vet care and boarding, and another $2,688 for daycare—costs that stack up quickly against a median income of $55,840.

4. El Paso, Texas

A person in a cowboy hat in El Paso, Mexico | Anadolu/GettyImages

In El Paso, owning a dog costs about $1,323 in vet care and boarding annually, plus $2,496 for daycare. While that may not sound extreme by coastal standards, the city’s relatively low median income ($51,002) means pets take a larger share of the household budget. Add in heat, travel boarding, and specialized diets, and those vet bills start to feel downright Texas-sized.

3. Bakersfield, California

The sun sets in California | David McNew/Getty Images

Bakersfield dog owners spend around $1,536 on medical care and boarding each year and $2,688 on daycare—making it the third most expensive city for canine companions. With long, dry summers and limited shade, the city’s pet care economy thrives on grooming and cooling costs. Even basic maintenance comes at a premium, but locals say the payoff is worth it: California sunshine and endless park days.

2. Greensboro, North Carolina

Exterior of the Greensboro Cultural Center | John Greim/GettyImages

Greensboro might not be the first place you think of when it comes to costly dog ownership, but it lands solidly in second place. Residents spend an average of $1,546 annually on vet care and boarding, plus $2,592 for daycare. With a median income under $58,000, those costs eat up nearly 7 percent of household earnings. Still, North Carolina’s strong pet culture—and ample green space—keeps tails wagging.

1. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

The Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem, North Carolina | John Greim/GettyImages

The top spot might come as a shock. Winston-Salem, not New York or Los Angeles, is the most expensive city in America to own a dog. Forbes Advisor found that residents pay an average of $1,533 per year on vet care, insurance, and boarding, plus $2,784 for daycare—more than 7.5 percent of the city’s median household income.

That makes Winston-Salem the ultimate test of dog devotion. Between routine care, pet insurance, and rising service costs, owning a pup here can feel like a full-time financial commitment—but locals say the love is priceless.

Across the U.S., the average dog owner spends about $1,533 a year just on essentials. But in the 10 cities above, those totals routinely climb past $2,500—sometimes doubling that once daycare is included. Whether it’s the humidity of New Orleans, the heat of Bakersfield, or the skyline views of New York, one thing’s clear: wherever you live, dogs aren’t just man’s best friend—they’re a major investment.